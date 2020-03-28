Michigan on Saturday morning received additional supplies from the U.S. national stockpile to aid health care workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic, with more en route, officials said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the shipment included 112,800 N95 respirator masks delivered to the state Emergency Operations Center and that 8,000 more are on the way, cheering the arrival as "great news for our health care workers."

"We're grateful to FEMA for that," Whitmer said in a video she tweeted, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"We're working 24-7. There's much work to do, but this is good news in the midst of a lot of really tough stuff that's going on."

The equipment is intended for high-risk health care workers, nurses and doctors. Michigan is among the states hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with 92 COVID-19 deaths and 3,657 cases confirmed as of Friday.

The state on Thursday received about 225,000 surgical masks from the federal Strategic National Stockpile that had been missing from an shipment earlier this month. The stockpile is the government's repository of emergency medical supplies and drugs.

FEMA told the office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters that an additional shipment of 1 million N95 respirators could be sent to Michigan as soon as Saturday, with the caveat that some vendors are struggling to produce and fully deliver the orders they are promising on time, a Peters aide said.

"Today’s shipment is great news," Peters tweeted, "but Michigan needs more N95s & I’m pushing FEMA to get our next shipment ASAP."

N95 respirators have been in high demand globally since the onset of the highly contagious novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They filter out 95% or more of airborne particles, providing a higher level of protection than surgical masks.

Peters, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that oversees FEMA, spoke with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on Friday night to reinforce the need for personal protective equipment and other supplies in Michigan, according to a Peters aide.

Gaynor then provided the clearance for more N95 respirators to be shipped to Michigan, the aide said.

The N95 masks arrived in the state following pleas from Whitmer, Peters and other Michigan lawmakers this week for more crucial health and safety equipment to help hospitals and facilities facing shortages.

Whitmer said she spoke to Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday morning and that the state would "keep working around the clock with FEMA and the White House to get more of the personal protective equipment we need to keep Michiganders safe."

A partial shipment from the stockpile arrived Friday in Michigan that included another 840 N95 masks; 13,000 surgical masks; 62,400 face shields; nearly 43,000 surgical gowns; and 66,000 pairs of gloves, according to a notice that Whitmer’s office sent to members of Congress.

President Donald Trump had told governors to secure equipment their states needed on their own, but Whitmer said this week that supply orders that Michigan had placed were being delayed or canceled and diverted to the federal government.

"Well, we've entered into a number of contracts, and as we get closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they are getting canceled — getting delayed," Whitmer said Friday on CNN.

Trump blasted Whitmer in recent days after her criticism of his administration's sluggish pandemic response and lack of preparedness or strategy. Trump stepped up his attacks Friday after Whitmer's appearance on CNN.

"I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic," Trump tweeted.

"Yet your Governor, Gretchen 'Half' Whitmer is way in over her ahead, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude!"

The state's congressional delegation wrote Wednesday to Pence, head of the federal coronavirus task force, seeking a response to the state's unfilled requests for more personal protective materials from the stockpile.

The letter, signed by every member of the delegation, told Pence “your assistance and engagement are urgently needed.”

The state earlier this month received approximately 225,000 surgical masks; 190,000 N95 respirators; about 250,000 non-sterile gloves; 70,000 surgical gowns and 86,000 face shields over two shipments from the federal stockpile, as well as 360 coveralls.

Some of the items received were expired but were cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency use past expiration date, according to the Michigan health department.

Michigan has requested 200,000 swabs from the stockpile that have not been supplied, but the state hadn't officially requested additional N95 masks from the stockpile, according to a federal source. The swabs are needed for COVID-19 testing kits.

At the White House this week, Pence complimented Whitmer, saying she “has been leading her state through all of this with great energy.”

“We want to partner with her. We want to partner with every governor and make sure the left hand knows what the right hand is doing in terms of acquiring resources,” Pence said.

Saturday’s N95 masks arrived as the White House announced that Trump had approved Whitmer's request for a federal disaster declaration, effective Friday.

The declaration will provide federal funding for crisis counseling for those affected by COVID-19 and would make funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for "emergency protective measures," according to a news release.

