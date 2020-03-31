Washington — A watchdog group filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens for a fundraising solicitation that used a photo of a House floor speech that ended in shouting after she ran over her allotted time to talk about the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, was ruled out of order during a speech on the House floor about the coronavirus relief package on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo: Screenshot)

The nonprofit Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust alleges the use of the image violates House ethics rules against using government resources or coverage of floor proceedings for partisan campaign purposes and is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate.

"The ethics rules explicitly prohibit members from using House floor photographs for campaign purposes and from soliciting campaign contributions tied to votes," the foundation's executive director, Kendra Arnold, said in a statement.

“It is important these laws are followed and enforced to protect taxpayers and ensure every vote is taken on its merit and not for political gain."

The complaint follows a Friday episode during the House debate on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stevens, a freshman Democrat from Rochester Hills, was ruled out of order after her time expired and she continued to talk over the presiding officer as he banged down the gavel.

Congress later Friday approved the stimulus package. The next day Stevens' campaign sent an email to supporters using an image of Stevens at the lectern mid-speech, donning a pair of light pink protective gloves.

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat from Michigan, was ruled out of order during a speech on the House floor on Friday morning. She was wearing Latex gloves. (Photo: Screenshot)

It explained her support of the legislation, saying it would bring relief to working families and "serves as a good start in securing our economy and our medical community."

The message concluded with reference to the backlash against the scene she had caused on the floor the previous day:

"Republicans are already attacking Haley for passionately speaking out for her district, calling her 'unhinged' and 'crazy' for demanding that we listen to public health experts and support working families," the email read.

"f you’re able, will you support Haley’s campaign by making a contribution ...?"

Stevens' campaign on Tuesday did not immediately offer a response.

Republicans pounced on the complaint. Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the Congressional Leadership Fund that's aligned with GOP leadership, accused Stevens of "attempting to fundraise off the failed PR stunt."

