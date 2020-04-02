Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Thursday suggested that the Trump administration should ease sanctions against Iran to help the country access medical supplies and equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of this deadly pandemic that respects no borders, the United States should take steps to offer what relief we can to those nations hardest hit by this virus including Iran even as we prioritize the health of the American people,” Biden said in a statement. The statement does not name any other countries.

People wearing protective clothing carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi, AP)

Biden offered steps the administration should make, including issuing export licenses to pharmaceutical and medical-device companies, and creating means for international banks, transportation companies and others to help Iranians access treatment.

“Whatever our many, many disagreements with the Iranian government, it’s the right and the humane thing to do,” Biden said. “And Iran also should make a humanitarian gesture and allow detained American citizens to return home.”

Iran, which has reported more than 50,000 cases of the virus and 3,160 deaths, has asked the U.S. to ease sanctions on humanitarian grounds. But Trump administration officials insist that Iran has or could get the support that it needs.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/02/biden-calls-easing-iran-sanctions-campaign-update/111516964/