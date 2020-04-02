Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian prison authorities denied protective health gear for Michigan's Paul Whelan, who remains in solitary confinement in Moscow as his espionage trial is delayed, his family said.

U.S. Embassy staff were able to deliver food last week for Whelan to Lefortovo prison, but prison officials would not accept the personal protective equipment, said David Whelan, Paul's twin brother.

"They took masks, gloves and wipes, and all were refused," David Whelan said Thursday. "Since then, Moscow has been locked down, and Paul will not have outside visitors for some time."

Whelan, 50, of Novi was arrested 15 months ago in a Moscow hotel room and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

Paul Whelan of Novi has been imprisoned since his arrest for alleged spying in Moscow on Dec. 28, 2018. (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP)

The former U.S. Marine, who was director of global security for auto parts supplier BorgWarner in Auburn Hills, has denied the charges and has urged President Donald Trump to intervene.

Whelan has told reporters in Moscow that a Russian friend planted a hard drive on him without his knowing.

U.S. lawmakers and diplomats have urged Russia to produce credible evidence against Whelan or release him from custody.

The trial for Whelan was expected to begin last month but was pushed back. His next hearing has been postponed until April 13, David Whelan said.

"Unless the pandemic precautions in Moscow change, that date is likely to be rescheduled as well," he said.

The Whelan family continues to sound alarms about Paul's health in prison, especially the denial of medical intervention for a preexisting hernia, and about his treatment and isolation by Russian authorities.

"The prison's inability to handle even the most rudimentary medical issues doesn't give us much confidence" amid the coronavirus outbreak, David Whelan said.

"The prison has apparently taken precautions, including changing how Lefortovo is staffed, in order to minimize the risk. But they could go one better by releasing Paul — and the couple of dozen other Americans held in Russia — and give him an opportunity to protect himself from the virus back home in the USA."

David Whelan said he's monitoring Russian media for news of any infections in the Russian prison system, and has not seen any reported so far.

