House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scaled back her ambitions for Congress’ next coronavirus stimulus package to focus on additional direct payments to individuals and expanded loans to businesses, possibly leaving an $800 billion infrastructure plan and other Democratic priorities for a later bill.

“While I’m very much in favor of doing what we need to do to meet the needs of clean water, more broadband and the rest of that, that may have to be for a bill beyond this,” Pelosi said Friday on CNBC. “I think right now we need a fourth bipartisan bill – and I think the bill could be very much like the bill we just passed.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks to her office after signing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in this photo from March 27, 2020, in Washington. Pelosi wants to focus Congress’ next coronavirus stimulus package on additional direct payments to individuals and expanded loans to businesses. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP, File)

Pelosi said the $350 billion included the last stimulus for small business to maintain payrolls for two months won’t be sufficient. She said the nation also will need an extension of the expanded unemployment benefits and additional direct payments to middle income individuals.

“So I’d like to go right back and say let’s look at that bill let’s update it for some other things that we need, and again put money in the pockets of the American people,” she said.

Legislation using the framework of the $2.2 trillion stimulus signed into law last week may have an easier time getting through Congress, which is already operating under the constraints of travel limits and social distancing. Lawmakers aren’t scheduled to be in session until at least April 20.

Pelosi and other top Democrats this week proposed including about $800 billion in new infrastructure spending, including funding for community health centers, access to clean water and broadband, in what’s being referred to as phase four of the response to the coronavirus pandemic that is grinding the economy to a halt.

That has so far been met with resistance from House and Senate Republicans even though President Donald Trump this week called for a $2 trillion infrastructure package. GOP leaders also have cautioned against moving on another round of stimulus until the impact of the three packages already signed into law can be assessed.

A key hurdle for infrastructure is figuring out how to pay for it. Neither Trump nor the Democrats have come up with a proposal, although there have been back-room negotiations for months. Pelosi said yesterday that discussions on an infrastructure proposal between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal would be accelerating.

Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, has suggested adding his $287 billion surface transportation bill to a future stimulus measure, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t backed that idea yet.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri this week has said the Senate should focus the next bill on tweaking the stimulus measure already passed. He also raised debt concerns about doing infrastructure during a BakerHostelter webinar on Thursday.

“I am sure you can argue that we could easily do $1 trillion worth of infrastructure in our country that would be beneficial to our economy in the long run. But at some point we have to think about what obligation do we have to keep our government debt at a level that it doesn’t jeopardize the future,” Blunt said.

