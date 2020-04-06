Lansing — A second Michigan lawmaker from Detroit has tested positive for COVID-19, House Democrats said Monday.

Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, who didn't attend House session the last time lawmakers convened on March 17, "is doing well and appears to be on the other side" of the illness, the Democrats said in a statement.

The announcement came after Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, tested positive and after Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died with family members suspecting he had the virus.

Whitsett’s positive result is "another reminder that everyone must follow the recommended guidelines" and "practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus," said House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills.

Metro Detroit has been the epicenter of the spread of the virus in Michigan. Wayne County now has 7,518 confirmed coronavirus cases, about 48% of the statewide total, and 293 deaths, 47% of the statewide deaths. The county has about 17% of the state's population.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged that a second state lawmaker had tested positive during a Monday press conference. News of Carter's positive test broke March 26. Robinson died on March 29, and his mother said she suspected he had COVID-19 but he hadn't been tested for the virus.

Robinson had been experiencing "stressful breathing" for a few days before he passed away. His condition deteriorated on March 29. At about 6 a.m., an ambulance took Robinson to Detroit Receiving Hospital. He died at about 11 a.m., said his mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary Robinson.

