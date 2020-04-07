Lansing — With lawmakers wearing masks over their noses and mouths, the Michigan Senate voted Tuesday morning to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration by 23 days.

Whitmer, a Democrat, had asked the GOP-controlled Legislature to extend by 70 days the declaration, which gives her greater power to take unilateral measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. However, on the floor Tuesday, the Senate rejected a proposed Democratic amendment for a 70-day extension before approving a resolution that says the declaration will expire April 30, 23 days later.

Buy Photo James Lotempio participates in a protest outside the Michigan Capitol as lawmakers decided whether to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Both votes were voice votes, meaning no official tallies of senators' positions were taken.

The House is meeting Tuesday and is expected to vote on the extension.

The votes occurred as some lawmakers refused to show up for session, saying they were concerned about spreading COVID-19 and as the Legislature implemented emergency safety protocols for the day.

On Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan climbed to 17,221 with 727 deaths. Michigan has the third most cases of any state nationally.

Buy Photo Michigan state senators voted Tuesday to extend for 23 days Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency prompted by the spread of the coronavirus. April 7, 2020 (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Visitors to the Capitol Tuesday were asked about whether they had symptoms tied to the virus and had their temperatures taken before entering the building.

