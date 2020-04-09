Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is appointing a coronavirus task force to recommend ways to address the racial disparities in the occurrence of the disease COVID-19 among Michiganians.

She noted that over 40% of deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan have been among African Americans, although African Americans make up 14% of the state's population.

Nationally, one in three patients requiring hospitalization in the first month of the COVID-19 epidemic were African American, according to hospital data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This virus is holding a mirror up to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country,” Whitmer said during a press briefing.

"From basic lack of access to health care, transportation and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest. This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan."

The task force will meet starting this week and will be chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan's first African-American lieutenant governor, and be made up of leaders from across state government, as well as health care professionals from communities most affected by the virus.

Whitmer on Thursday also extended Michigan's stay-home order, which was set to expire April 13 but will now stay in place through April 30.

Michigan ranks third in the country for the number of people with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, with over 20,000 confirmed cases and 949 deaths as of Wednesday.

Detroit has been among the hardest-hit areas of the country and has logged 6,083 total of COVID-19 and 272 deaths as of Thursday.

