Michigan reported Saturday that 111 additional people have died in connection with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,392deaths.

The state also confirmed 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total cases to 23,993.

Buy Photo The US Army Corps of Engineers Deployable Tactical Operations System vehicle is parked in front of the TCF Center as the City of Detroit, the State of Michigan and the US Army Corps of Engineers prepare for potentially more COVID-19 patients by building a temporary hospital at TCF Center, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The new case figure is a 5% increase from Friday when the state reported 22,783 confirmed cases and 1,281 deaths.

The new tally comes as the United States on Saturday passed a grim milestone in surpassing hard-hit Italy for the total number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19, nearing 20,000. Italy has reported just under 19,500, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan has ranked third in the United States for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, behind New York and New Jersey.

This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended and tightened her stay-home order through April 30 aiming to stem the disease's spread, even as some modeling showed Michigan is past or nearing its peak for coronavirus cases.

The state on Saturday announced over a dozen new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites statewide and an additional commercial lab for processing results could boost the state's daily testing capacity by 40%.

The plan announced Saturday by Whitmer includes nine new drive-thru locations opening Monday where individuals are tested without exiting their vehicles, plus the expansion of three existing drive-thru sites in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw.

The new sites will include two large-scale centers in Detroit and Flint which plan to serve at least 750 and 250 people a day, respectively.

“Increased testing is the only way we will know where COVID-19 is in Michigan, and will guide our public health response,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

“Along with social distancing practices such as staying home and keeping 6 feet between yourself and others if you must go out, more testing will help Michigan slow the spread of COVID-19.”

About 46% of those infected in Michigan are men, and 53% are women, while 57% of those who have died are men, and women made up 43% of the deceased. About 83% of the deceased are age 60 or older.

Those who have died have ranged in age from 20 to 107, with an average age of about 73 years.

The Metro Detroit counties of Wayne Oakland and Macomb have made up about 79% of the cases and 85% of the deaths.

