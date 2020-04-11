Over a dozen new or expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Michigan and an additional commercial lab for processing results could boost the state's daily testing capacity by 40%, state officials say.

The plan announced Saturday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer includes nine new drive-thru locationsopening Monday where individuals are tested without exiting their vehicles, plus the expansion of three existing drive-thru sites.

The new sites will include two large-scale centers in Detroit and Flint which plan to serve at least 750 and 250 people a day, respectively. The location for the new testing site in Detroit has not been determined.

Buy Photo Patients are seen by medical staff during a drive-up screening process at Beaumont hospital in Royal Oak, March 16, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The state also said a new commercial laboratory in Grand Rapids aims to run 3,000 coronavirus tests a day, which would increase the state's average number of daily test results by about 40 percent.

“The State of Michigan is working with our healthcare partners to step up COVID-19 testing,” Whitmer said in a Saturday statement.

“Better access to testing and quicker results are critical to our public health officials who are fighting coronavirus and to our residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 and need answers, treatment and peace of mind. More testing will save lives.”

Michigan ranks third in the nation for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 1,281 dead and 22,783 confirmed cases as of Friday.

The additional testing sites are the result of a partnership involving the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan Primary Care Association, 11 health centers and NxGen MDX Laboratory, officials said.

"The key to beating the coronavirus is to make testing available to everyone who needs it,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “The governor's announcement today is a huge boost in Detroit's arsenal against this disease."

The new Flint site, which opens Wednesday at Atwood Stadium, is in partnership with Hurley Medical Center.

Other new drive-thru sites will also operate in Bad Axe, Battle Creek, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Jackson, Atlanta (between Gaylord and Alpena), Kalamazoo and Traverse City, according to a news release.

Existing drive-thru test sites in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Saginaw will also be expanded to serve as many as 100 or more individuals a day, starting Monday.

Residents should call before going to these drive-thru sites for pre-test evaluation and additional information, officials said.

Michigan continues to prioritize certain individuals for testing, including hospitalized patients, symptomatic healthcare workers and first-responders, patients with symptoms in long-term care or elderly-living facilities, jails and prisons, plus patients age 65 and older with symptoms and those with underlying conditions.

“Increased testing is the only way we will know where COVID-19 is in Michigan, and will guide our public health response,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

“Along with social distancing practices such as staying home and keeping 6 feet between yourself and others if you must go out, more testing will help Michigan slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The drive-thru test locations are opening on a rolling basis, beginning Saturday through next week:

Atlanta (between Gaylord and Alpena): Thunder Bay Community Health Service, 11899 M-32, (989) 733-6827

Bad Axe: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 876 N. Van Dyke Road (989) 623-0137

Battle Creek: Grace Health, 181 W. Emmett St., (269) 441-3463

Bay City: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 3884 Monitor Rd, 989-671-2000.

Benton Harbor: InterCare Community Health Network, 800 M-139, 855-869-6900

Flint (opening Wednesday): Atwood Stadium, parking lot entrance off West 1st Street, details to come

Grand Rapids: Cherry Health, 200 Sheldon Street SE, (616) 965-8347

Jackson: Center for Family Health, 505 N. Jackson St., (517) 748-5363

Kalamazoo: Family Health Center, 117 W Paterson St., (269) 488-0804

Lansing: Ingham Community Health Centers, 2316 S. Cedar St., (517) 887-4517

Saginaw: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, 501 Lapeer Ave., (989) 293-3492

Traverse City: Northwest Michigan Health Services, 10767 Traverse Highway, (231) 642-5292

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/11/new-expanded-drive-thru-testing-sites-boost-access-across-michigan/2976148001/