Lansing — The top lawmaker on Michigan's Senate Appropriations Committee is calling for layoffs of nonessential state workers who can't assist with record unemployment claims.

Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said Monday the state is facing a "serious financial challenge" because of the COVID-19 pandemic and needs to "consider all options to adjust our spending." The options should include "cuts to popular programs and laying off nonessential state employees, including those in the Legislature," Stamas said.

Sen. Jim Stamas, a Republican, right, and Sen. Jim Ananich, a Democrat (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

"The state is doing everything it can to address the global COVID-19 pandemic, but we also must soon make the hard decisions to address its tremendous impact to our economy and state budget," he added. "The longer we wait to act, the deeper the cuts will need to be."

The Michigan State Budget Office estimates that the impact of the virus on the economy could create a $1 billion to $3 billion revenue shortfall this fiscal year, which concludes at the end of September.

The Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics at the University of Michigan said last week that compared with its February forecast, it's now projecting General Fund and School Aid Fund revenues to be $2.6 billion lower this fiscal year and $3.2 billion lower next fiscal year.

So far, the state hasn't instituted any permanent or temporary layoffs of state workers, said Kurt Weiss, spokesman for the State Budget Office. The state employs about 49,000 workers, Weiss said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already ordered temporary limitations on discretionary spending by state departments and a freeze on hiring.

COVID-19 and restrictions aimed at stemming its spread are battering the economy. More than 817,000 people in Michigan filed jobless claims from March 15 through April 4.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/13/key-michigan-senator-encourages-layoffs-nonessential-state-workers/2981518001/