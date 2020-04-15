Vehicle-bound protesters flocking to Michigan Capitol to slap stay-home order
Lansing — Protesters inside their vehicles lined the streets around the Michigan Capitol Wednesday ahead of a noon rally to protest provisions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that aims to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several of the vehicles participating in "Operation Gridlock" sported American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners. A banner across the Capitol lawn read "Security without liberty is called prison."
Drivers laid on their horns repeatedly, and others had megaphones.
The protest is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which told supporters to "come ready for a potentially major traffic jam around the (taxpayer funded) Michigan Capitol Building."
A press release from the group warned attendees to "display signs, make noise and be disruptive, but stay in your vehicle so that the 'Whitmer police' cannot say you are ignoring the 'social distancing' order."
A few people milled about with signs and flags on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol despite the directive.
The rally is occurring nearly a week after Whitmer issued an extended and more restrictive stay-home executive order that required stores to cordon off areas deemed non-essential — such as garden and home improvement zones — and banned people from traveling between vacation homes. The order also prohibited motorized boating.
Her order also does not include updated guidance from the federal government that would have allowed more people in certain professions to work during the crisis.
