Lansing — Protesters inside their vehicles lined the streets around the Michigan Capitol Wednesday ahead of a noon rally to protest provisions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that aims to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buy Photo The protest is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which told supporters to "come ready for a potentially major traffic jam around the (taxpayer funded) Michigan Capitol Building." (Photo: Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News)

Several of the vehicles participating in "Operation Gridlock" sported American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners. A banner across the Capitol lawn read "Security without liberty is called prison."

Drivers laid on their horns repeatedly, and others had megaphones.

Here’s some sound from the protest. It’s two hours before it’s scheduled to begin: pic.twitter.com/06V33kgyQs — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) April 15, 2020

A press release from the group warned attendees to "display signs, make noise and be disruptive, but stay in your vehicle so that the 'Whitmer police' cannot say you are ignoring the 'social distancing' order."

Buy Photo Protesters stand in front of a sign on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The event is a demonstration against restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

A few people milled about with signs and flags on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol despite the directive.

The rally is occurring nearly a week after Whitmer issued an extended and more restrictive stay-home executive order that required stores to cordon off areas deemed non-essential — such as garden and home improvement zones — and banned people from traveling between vacation homes. The order also prohibited motorized boating.

Buy Photo Several of the vehicles participating in "Operation Gridlock" sported American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News)

Her order also does not include updated guidance from the federal government that would have allowed more people in certain professions to work during the crisis.

