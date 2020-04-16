Senate Republicans released a plan Thursday that would reopen Michigan's economy in phases based on public health conditions such as sustained case and death declines and patient loads at hospitals.

Under the Open Michigan Safely plan, businesses deemed safe enough to open at each new phase would need to implement safety protocols, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

The plan is based on best practices from businesses in the United States and elsewhere, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said. But the details will be refined by the Senate’s bipartisan work group and other medical experts in the coming days, he said.

“We believe that businesses across the state, nation and world have proven that a workplace can be as safe as home,” said Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

It’s not yet clear how the plan will correspond with the directives President Donald Trump shared with governors Thursday. Trump told governors to “call your own shots” and ease some restrictions before May 1 if needed, according to a New York Times report.

The Senate Republican plan has not yet been shared with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Shirkey said, but he expressed hope the Democratic governor would help to improve and implement it. He said the plan is not meant to be “insensitive” to people still suffering from the virus.

In all, the plan outlines five phases for the gradual reopening of businesses, with the current-stay home order constituting phase one.

Phase one somewhat aligns with Whitmer’s order except that it breaks away by allowing businesses to operate that would usually be allowed under updated federal guidelines — occupations such as landscapers and housing construction workers.

Once cases and deaths fall for five out of seven day and hospital systems are below 75% capacity, officials would launch phase two allowing lower exposure risk businesses to open with safety protocols such as mask usage and social distancing, according to the Senate GOP plan.

The idea, at least early on, is to reopen only in as much as it would allow people to report to work while limitations continue on most social activities, Shirkey said.

“When you finish work, you go home,” he said about the early phases of the plan. “It’s going to be a while before we’re free to do what we used to do before that virus hit our shores.”

Shirkey urged the importance in being able to easily explain a reopening plan to the public, noting Wednesday’s 3,000-4,000 person protest in Lansing was in part a pushback against the “blunt force instrument” of government.

“I frankly think that was the only option early on,” Shirkey said. “It’s time now for us to get smarter about doing these things.”

