Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remained far from agreement after the first day of talks on the next stage for an economic rescue package, even as a crucial aid program for small businesses is set to run out of money, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The two sides, including staff for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, are set to talk again today, with a Senate pro forma session scheduled for 3 p.m. the next opportunity to act should there be a breakthrough.

But odds of that happening may be dimming.

President Donald Trump listen as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP, File)

Any deal would require unanimous consent with Congress not scheduled to return to Washington until May. The talks are taking place as government data Thursday showed 5.25 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, capping four weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns that erased more than 10 years of job creation. The figures suggest an unemployment rate around at least 17% – far above the 10% reached in the wake of the recession that ended in 2009.

Mnuchin wants to add $251 billion for a $349 billion small business aid program that is set to run out of money Thursday.

One issue that has proved contentious is whether and how much aid to send to state and local governments, many of which are starting to furlough employees and employ other spending cuts because their revenue is plummeting.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican who chairs the National Governors Association, has been leading the charge for a $500 billion aid package, far more than the Democrats are proposing in this round.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida told Bloomberg earlier this week that negotiating a formula for disbursing additional aid would take some time and the small business program is already running out of cash.

Democrats have also been negotiating for changes to the small business program, an increase in small business disaster loans, aid to hospitals, and an increase in food stamps.

