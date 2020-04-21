The United Auto Workers union has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

The union said Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, is the best choice to lead the nation as it tries to emerge from the economic turmoil that has been wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAW has endorsed Joe Biden for president. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

“In these dangerous and difficult times, the country needs a president who will demonstrate clear, stable leadership, less partisan acrimony and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans,” UAW Rory Gamble said in a statement. “UAW Members need a federal government that ensures that members have both a good job to go to, and that they come home to their families at night having earned a fair day's wage in a safe and secure place.”

The endorsement comes after Biden has sewn up the Democratic nomination following the decision by his main opposition, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, to withdraw from the race and endorse the former vice president.

The UAW similarly waited to endorse the presumptive nominee in 2016, backing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton only after she had defeated Sanders in that year's Democratic nominating contest.

The endorsement also comes a day after the UAW backed Biden’s plan to reopen the economy, which called for continuing social-distancing policies that have shuttered much of the nation's non-essential businesses until "widespread, easily available and prompt testing" and "a contact tracing strategy" are in place.

“I have said for some time that the only litmus test in reopening the economy is whether you would send your son or daughter into the workplace," Gamble said in a Monday stement endorsing Biden's plan, which unveiled in a New York Times op-ed on April 12. "To do that requires a science-based nonpartisan approach to worker safety."

