Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she didn't know who approved a controversial state COVID-19 contract, but she canceled it as an "unnecessary distraction" from Michigan's COVID-19 fight.

The state pulled a contract with Democratic firms Great Lakes Community Engagement and EveryAction VAN for coronavirus contact tracing late Tuesday after reporters inquired about the agreements. Republican groups raised concerns about the contracting process and the potential for that data to be used by Democratic operatives.

During a Wednesday news briefing, Whitmer said the state Department of Health and Human Services selected a vendor for a state contact tracing project that it thought was best, but didn't follow the proper channels to get approval from the state's Emergency Operations Center.

"The Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t have a political bone in their theoretical body," she said. "When it was brought to my attention, I told them to cancel it. This was an unnecessary distraction. Leadership is about solving problems. The correct process was not followed."

Whitmer made no indication about whether an investigation is being done or when health officials might disclose who made the final decision. Republican lawmakers have demanded a probe into the contract selection.

Whitmer's office said the contract should have been approved by the State Emergency Operations Center, but wasn't. A different vendor and software platform will be selected.

The State Emergency Operations Center will make an announcement when a new vendor is chosen and one will be chosen “post haste," Whitmer said.

While she doesn’t think the Department of Health and Human Services, headed by Director Robert Gordon, made a political decision, "I know that it’s important to take out any speculation, any concern.”

Contact tracing, Whitmer added, is an "essential part of how we're going to save lives and reboot our economy." Contact tracing involves identifying people with whom an infected COVID-19 individual has come in contact to help determine the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

"I made that decision, we are moving forward and the appropriate people understand the flaw and that will not be repeated," she said.

The $194,250 contract with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would have tasked Great Lakes Community Engagement with outreach and EveryAction VAN with data management.

The contract with Great Lakes Community Engagement was signed Monday, but the contract language indicates the work start date was April 1 and the end date was June 1.

Great Lakes Community Engagement is connected with Grand Rapids-based K2K Consulting and Kolehouse Strategies. Those companies are run by Democratic consultant Mike Kolehouse, who said in a March 27 Facebook post that he hoped President Donald Trump would get "coronavirus ASAP."

"Can someone do the country a favor and cough on that man," Kolehouse wrote.

EveryAction had been contracted with the state through a third party called Great Lakes Community Engagement, which specializes in outreach campaigns.

