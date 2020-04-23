The Michigan GOP-led House and Senate will hold a special session Friday with the intent of forming an oversight committee to assess Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling to the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

The Senate also plans to take action on bills that would limit the governor's emergency authority, said Amber Cann, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

Lawmakers last week introduced bills in the House and Senate that would curb two laws under which Whitmer has been issuing executive orders during the pandemic. Whitmer has signaled she would veto the legislation.

The House plans to pass a resolution to form a bicameral, bipartisan committee consisting of five House members and five senators. Session will begin at 10 a.m.

"Michigan needs to handle this pandemic seriously yet properly. It’s what the people deserve, and we will see that it happens," House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, tweeted Thursday.

Michigan House of Representatives, 2018. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The Senate also "plans to pass the resolution," McCann said.

The committee is similar to what was put in place to examine Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder's actions during the Flint water crisis, said Gideon D'Assandro, a Chatfield spokesman.

Precautions similar to the Legislature's April 7 session — such as symptom and temperature screenings — will be taken Friday, D'Assandro said.

But the House will make a few changes to the "overly cautious" spacing of House members as attendance is recorded, D'Assandro said. The process took more than two hours on April 7 as lawmakers entered the room one by one.

Unlike the Senate, the House does not plan to take up any additional legislation.

The legislation that will be considered by the Senate Friday would shorten the window under which a governor could declare a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act from 28 days to 14 and allow police to issue a civil fine for violation of an executive order instead of a misdemeanor penalty.

The penalty for a misdemeanor is a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail but the legislation would limit a civil infraction fine to $250.

Bills introduced by Republican Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte would repeal a separate governor's emergency powers act from 1945 that Whitmer has cited in her emergency declarations and is relying on to do a planned short-term extension of her stay home order that is scheduled to expire April 30.

Two other bills from Barrett would amend the 1945 law and the Emergency Management Act to prohibit the governor from banning during an emergency "the sale or purchase of firearms, ammunition, or other weapons."

Republicans on Wednesday criticized the governor and demanded more details on a cancelled contractwith two Democratic firms to help with outreach and data management associated with the state's coronavirus contact tracing project.

One of the original contracted companies is run by a Democratic consultant who said a month ago on Facebook that he hoped President Donald Trump would get "coronavirus ASAP."

Whitmer wouldn't say Wednesday who within the state health department approved the contract. Similarly, her Department of Health and Human Services has yet to say who approved the contract.

