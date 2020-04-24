The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services refuses to release the names of the individuals who approved a controversial contract with Democratic firms to manage the state’s coronavirus contact tracing project.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer canceled the contract a day after it was announced when reporters began questioning the firms' Democratic ties.

Buy Photo Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

She said the contract was awarded through Department of Health and Human Services without final approval from the State Emergency Operations Center so it was canceled and will be awarded to a new firm. Whitmer’s spokeswoman has referred additional questions to the Department of Health and Human Services, which is led by Director Robert Gordon.

A department spokeswoman would not release the names of those who made the decision but said it was a group of people.

“This decision was made by a group of public health officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, including individuals from epidemiology and public health administration with operational support from financial operations administration and IT,” spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said.

The original $194,000 contract approved by the group awarded community engagement and data management duties to EveryAction VAN, an arm of a Democratic campaign data management platform and Great Lakes Community Engagement, which is run by Mike Kolehouse, a Democratic consultant who said a month ago on Facebook that he hoped President Donald Trump would get “coronavirus ASAP.”

EveryAction, a division of NGP VAN, bills itself as the “leading technology provider to Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations.” It has provided campaign services to several state and national Democratic candidates, including Whitmer's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, according to state records.

Contact tracing involves identifying people with whom an infected COVID-19 individual has come in contact to help determine the spread of the potentially deadly virus. Some of the data that might be collected are phone numbers, household members, close contacts and travel history.

The contract with Great Lakes Community Engagement was signed Monday, but the contract language indicates the work start date was April 1 and the end date was June 1.

Whitmer said Tuesday the contract was an “unnecessary distraction” from Michigan’s coronavirus response.

"The Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t have a political bone in their theoretical body," she said. "When it was brought to my attention, I told them to cancel it. This was an unnecessary distraction. Leadership is about solving problems. The correct process was not followed."

Republicans have called for transparency from the governor and demanded Whitmer release all emails related to the matter.

Without the department’s surrender of the emails or the names of the individuals involved, it’s unlikely much more can be uncovered about the situation since Whitmer has allowed state and local governments to defer all public records requests through June 4.

The GOP-led Legislature voted Friday to create an oversight committee with subpoena power to review Whitmer’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Republican-led Senate passed bills that would curb the governor’s power, with at least one senator citing the controversial contract with Kolehouse and EveryAction VAN as one of the reasons for the legislation.

"Our framers correctly realized that the pursuit of power is a vice that should be safeguarded against," said Sen. Tom Barrett, the Charlotte Republican who sponsored the legislation.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/24/state-wont-say-who-approved-covid-19-contract-democratic-firms/3023817001/