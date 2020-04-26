Poison control agencies in Michigan received an increase in calls after President Donald Trump last week suggested exploring the injection of disinfectant to kill the coronavirus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday.

Whitmer stressed that using disinfectant in this way is toxic and not a valid treatment for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has no cure.

"When the person with the most powerful position on the planet is encouraging people to think about disinfectants, whether it was serious or not, people listen. And so we have seen an increase in numbers of people calling poison control," Whitmer told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week."

"It's really important that every one of us with a platform disseminate medically accurate information, and I want to say, unequivocally, no one should be using disinfectant to digest it to fight COVID-19 Please don't do it. Just don't do it."

Trump on Friday insisted his comments about disinfectant were sarcastically made to reporters, though he did not sound sarcastic when he made the suggestion during Thursday's White House briefing.

More: Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

"I was asking a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands, and that would make things much better," Trump said during a bill signing Friday.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

It wasn't immediately clear how many calls Michigan poison control got inquiring about using disinfectant to combat COVID-19.

But the spike in calls to poison control centers isn't just happening in Michigan.

Maryland's Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert a day after getting more than 100 calls about using disinfectants to treat COVID-19, according to the office of GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan, who appeared on "This Week" after Whitmer, was asked what he thought about Trump's remarks on injecting disinfectant.

"I can't really explain it, George. I just think, look, I think the president's got to focus on the message, stick to a message and make sure that these press conferences are fact-based," Hogan said.

"Other people in the administration have been trying to get make that clear to him, as well."

Michigan ranks third in the U.S. with 3,274 deaths from COVID-19, and topping 37,000 cases as of Saturday.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/26/calls-michigan-poison-control-up-after-trump-disinfectant-remarks/3029385001/