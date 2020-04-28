Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Trump ties virus aid for states to action on ‘sanctuary’ cities
Jennifer Jacobs and Mario Parker, Bloomberg
Published 4:56 p.m. ET April 28, 2020 | Updated 4:58 p.m. ET April 28, 2020
President Donald Trump indicated he wouldn’t allow federal aid for states facing budget deficits from the coronavirus outbreak unless they take action against “sanctuary cities” – municipalities that prevent their police from cooperating with immigration authorities.
“We would want certain things” as part of a deal with House Democrats to aid states, he said at a White House event on Tuesday, “including sanctuary city adjustments, because we have so many people in sanctuary cities.”
“What’s happening is people are being protected that shouldn’t be protected and a lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities,” he added.
Trump has long complained about the cities and has previously sought to cut off their federal funding unless they end the policies.
Democrats have said the next round of federal stimulus must include aid for states. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has indicating he’d be in favor of aiding states, but not helping those burden by pension obligations to bail out old debts. He said those states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy, which they can’t currently do.
