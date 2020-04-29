Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer swiped at the Legislature Wednesday afternoon, saying Michigan remains in a state of emergency and she doesn't intend to rescind her emergency declaration right now.

“The Republicans in the Legislature want to negotiate opening up sectors of our economy," Whitmer said. "They’re acting as though we are in the midst of a political problem. This is not a political problem that we have. This is a public health crisis. This is a global pandemic.

“I am completely focused on saving lives. I am not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody. We don’t have time for politics and games when people’s lives are on the line."

The comments came as Whitmer gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as talks continue over an extension of her emergency declaration.

Whitmer, a Democrat, wants lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature to extend her declaration by 28 days. Without action, the declaration, which is different than specific orders like her stay-at-home order, would expire Friday.

However, there's debate over what the impact of a potential expiration would be. Republicans believe she needs an extension to continue wielding unilateral powers to combat COVID-19 because state law requires legislative action after 28 days.

But Whitmer and Democrats argue another state law that doesn't include a deadline means the Legislature can't stop her emergency actions until she rescinds her declaration.

"We remain in a state of emergency," Whitmer said Wednesday. "I don’t know of any other Legislature in the country that is just deciding to declare that the global pandemic ... is over. It is not over.

"We remain in a state of emergency until the order is rescinded. And I do not have any intention of rescinding that right now."

Both the Michigan House and Senate are in session this week as talks continue over how to handle the governor's extension request.

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor's office released emails between her staff and the staff of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

Shirkey's chief of staff, Jeremy Hendges, proposed two one-week extensions of the emergency declaration in exchange for "a public agreement that all future stay-at-home-type orders (and only those) be enacted through bipartisan legislation and the democratic process rather than executive order."

Jennifer Flood, who works in legislative affairs for Whitmer, responded, rejecting the offer and sharing a statement from the governor.

"While I welcome partnership, information sharing and robust discussion with the legislature, I cannot abrogate my duty to act in an emergency to protect the lives of Michiganders," the statement said. "We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has already killed 3,670 people and COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in parts of our state. Michigan remains in a state of emergency regardless of the actions you decide to take or not take."

The governor, meanwhile, has begun outlining her plans for reopening the state's economy in recent days, but Republicans want some moves made more quickly.

On Tuesday, the Senate formally urged Whitmer to expand the number of people who can go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and allow elective procedures in hospitals.

Last week, Whitmer permitted lawn services, garden shops, landscapers and nurseries to begin operating again as long as they follow "enhanced" social-distancing rules.

Earlier Wednesday, her office confirmed a report that she will allow the construction industry to return to work on May 7.

Michigan's coronavirus death toll reached 3,670 on Wednesday.

Michigan is making "progress" in combating COVID-19 but is still in the early months of fighting this virus, the state's chief medical executive, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Wednesday.

"We can beat this disease, but it will really be a long-term effort that will likely go well into next year until we have a vaccine or hopefully an anti-viral treatment that works," Khaldun said.

