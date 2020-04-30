Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday said she is "not going to play politics when people's lives are at risk" after the Michigan Legislature approved resolutions Thursday that authorize a legal challenge against efforts Whitmer has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19

"We remain in a state of emergency," Whitmer said during a virtual town hall held by Flint-area television stations. "That is a fact. For everyone who declares mission accomplished, they are turning a blind eye to the over 600 people who have died in the last 72 hours."

Whitmer declined to comment on the potential lawsuit as one has not yet been filed.

Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday with signs and guns to demand the end to Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Meanwhile, Michigan is preparing for the next phase of opening its economy with construction workers, both residential and commercial, able to return to the job starting May 7.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/30/gov-whitmer-covid-19-town-hall/3061747001/