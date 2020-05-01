President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday that China would held accountable for the coronavirus outbreak that began in its Hubei province and has killed more than 63,000 Americans.

“They have a lot to answer for, they’re going to be held accountable,” Kudlow said on CNBC. He said that other Group of Seven countries are also concerned about the Chinese government’s transparency on the virus. “How, what, when and why” is up to the president, he said.

Larry Kudlow, White House chief economic adviser, listens during a roundtable with industry executives, in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Trump has ratcheted up his criticism of China’s handling of the virus – after repeatedly complimenting the Beijing government in January and February – as scrutiny of his own response to the outbreak has intensified. The U.S. has had more than 1 million cases of the disease caused by the virus.

Trump said in a Reuters interview this week that he believes China is trying to ensure he isn’t re-elected. Kudlow said Thursday the government isn’t considering canceling U.S. debt obligations to China in retaliation for the outbreak.

The Chinese embassy in Paris on Thursday posted an animated video mocking the U.S. response to the outbreak.

