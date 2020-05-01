Now, while you're staying at home, you can have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looking over you.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday it soon will unveil a bobblehead of Michigan's governor, with proceeds going to help fund the "100 Million Mask Challenge" amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit Michigan harder than almost any state in the country.

A rendering of the soon-to-be-released bobblehead of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Whitmer's bobblehead joins a growing roster of other political figures, including Govs. Gavin Newsom (California), Andrew Cuomo (New York), Mike DeWine (Ohio), Andy Beshear (Kentucky), JB Pritzker (Illinois) and Tony Evers (Wisconsin), along with doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

Whitmer's bobblehead is in the rendering stage, and the actual bobblehead is expected to be produced within the next two weeks. She is shown seated at a table with her binder of notes, as she's appeared during numerous press briefings amid the coronavirus crisis.

The bobblehead costs $25, plus a shipping rate of $8, and is available for order at bobbleheadhall.com. The museum, based in Milwaukee, says that $5 from every order will go toward the mask fundraiser.

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” said Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Whitmer and other governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19."

Sklar said that as Whitmer is an elected official, his company did not need to get permission from her to produce the bobblehead of her likeness.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has raised more than $185,000 for the masks.

