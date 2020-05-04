Lansing — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey backed the idea of a petition drive to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers during a radio interview Monday morning.

"I think it’s probably the No. 1 priority right now," Shirkey said in response to a question during an appearance on the "Your Defending Fathers" show. "That allows true representative government ... to take over."

Buy Photo Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, talks to protesters in the Senate gallery on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, was asked about the possibility of a citizen-led petition to change the 1945 law that allows the governor to use emergency powers without the approval of the Legislature and decide when the emergency ends without legislative approval. Whitmer has used the 1945 law to fight the novel coronavirus and has cited in arguing that she doesn't and shouldn't have to negotiate an end to a public health crisis.

Such a petition drive would require more than 340,000 signatures but could allow for a policy change to be enacted through the Legislature without the governor's support.

“I would look forward to starting that process, which I hope we do within the next couple weeks," Shirkey said. Monday.

During the interview, Shirkey also said a lawsuit by the Republican-led Legislature against Democrat Whitmer's emergency powers would "probably" come next week.

“I don’t see us filing a court case this week," he added.

The comments came four days after the Legislature approved resolutions Thursday, allowing Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, to file lawsuits challenging Whitmer's emergency powers in court.

The Legislature and Whitmer continue to feud over her powers to act unilaterally to combat COVID-19.

Republicans point to the 1976 Emergency Management Act, which gives the governor emergency powers but requires the Legislature's approval for an extension after an emergency declaration has been in effect for 28 days.

The Legislature declined to provide an extension on Thursday, so in Republican lawmakers' minds, the declaration expired Friday.

However, Whitmer issued a new declaration under the 1976 law on Thursday night, extending the emergency to May 28.

Democrats also point to the 1945 law that allows the governor to declare a state of emergency and have emergency powers, but which doesn't include the 28-day deadline. The 1945 law suggests a governor can decide when an emergency no longer exists.

The emergency declaration allows Whitmer to take actions unilaterally, such as issuing her stay-at-home orders.

During the Monday interview, Shirkey said he's not recommending "people ignore the governor’s executive orders."

As of Sunday, Michigan had 43,754 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,049 deaths linked to it.

