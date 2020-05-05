A viral ad criticizing President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic features images of Detroit, including footage of a building torn down before Trump took office in 2016.

The “CARE” building in Grand Circus Park, featured about halfway through the ad, was torn down in 2014 during the Obama administration and is now the site of City Club Apartments, which are still under construction.

A screen grab from "Mourning in America" showing the CARE building in downtown Detroit before its demolition in 2014. (Photo: The Lincoln Project)

The development in the Grand Circus Park area runs counter to the theme of the one-minute ad by The Lincoln Project, called “Mourning in America.” It criticizes the president for deaths resulting “from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” millions of people on unemployment and “the worst economy in decades.”

"Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street,” said the ad, which is a riff on Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign ad called “Morning in America.”

“…Under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer and now Americans are asking: ‘If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?’”

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.



There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

Early footage in the ad shows a dilapidated white building at the intersection of 18th and Newark streets in Corktown and across the street from the historic Michigan Central Depot, which Ford Motor Co. is renovating as part of its $740 million campus.

Trump erupted on Twitter Monday night over the ad, calling out The Lincoln Project, a group consisting largely of current and former Republicans committed to defeating Trump in November. Among the group’s advisers are New York City lawyer George Conway, husband to Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Trump called the group “RINO Republicans” who were beaten in 2016 and are “a disgrace to Honest Abe.” He referred to George Conway as Kellyanne Conway’s “deranged loser of a husband, Moonface.”

“You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more,” Trump tweeted.

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

When asked about the Detroit imagery in the ad, Lincoln Project adviser Reed Galen told The News the footage is “representative of what could happen with Trump in office for another four years.” Galen is an independent political strategist and former Republican.

Other images in the ad show rundown homes and streets, but it’s not clear if they are from Detroit. Galen did not clarify.

The brick building with “CARE” painted on the side had been used for decades as an office for AAA of Michigan and was featured in a Kid Rock music video in 2011 for his song “Care.”

When asked whether it was misleading to use imagery from prior to Trump’s inauguration to show the future under his leadership, Galen noted “the misleading is going on at the White House.”

