Justin Amash’s third-party bid for the White House looks unlikely to be a spoiler for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the November election, according to a poll released by Monmouth University on Wednesday.

Biden has support from 47% of registered voters in the poll, Trump has 40% and Amash receives 5%. Amash is a representative from Michigan who left the Republican party in 2018 and is a vocal critic of Trump. He announced his candidacy as a Libertarian Party candidate in late April.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington in this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo. (Photo: AP, File)

Without Amash in the race, Biden is supported by 50% of registered voters and Trump by 41% with 3% saying they plan to back an independent candidate and 5% undecided. Biden’s edge against Trump has slightly improved from April, when the presumed Democratic nominee led the president 48% to 44%.

Trump’s job approval numbers have also gone down slightly, with a 40% favorable rating and 53% unfavorable. Last month, the Monmouth poll found Trump with 42% favorable, 50% unfavorable. He had 46% favorable and 49% unfavorable in March.

The Monmouth poll was conducted April 30-May 4 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

