In a glimpse of what could become standard pandemic campaigning, Jill Biden held a virtual town hall with Michigan leaders and nurses Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Michigan nurses shared their experiences with Biden — the wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — who assured the health care workers that her husband would have prepared better for such a pandemic and had plans to address continuing fallout from the coronavirus, such as hospital layoffs, should he win in November.

Jill Biden speaks to participants in a virtual campaign event on Zoom Wednesday, May 6. (Photo: Screenshot)

“Joe did handle the Recovery Act during the Obama-Biden administration to get people back to work,” Jill Biden said. “...You’ll have a strong leader in the White House who will have your back.”

The 2009 stimulus package injected $800 billion into the recession-hit U.S. economy, but was criticized by Republicans for providing subsidies to some companies, such as solar firm Solyndra, that subsequently went bankrupt.

The Wednesday town hall was Jill Biden’s first campaign event linked to Michigan since she campaigned with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer the morning of the March 10 primary. The March 10 event in Michigan was her last “travel day,” Jill Biden said.

“Since then, like so many Americans, I’ve been home,” she said. “The world has changed immeasurably since then.”

The town hall also featured U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and was hosted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a day after the Plymouth Democrat endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Nessel criticized the Trump administration’s attempts to scale back the Affordable Care Act and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This can’t be it,” she said. “This can’t be the right way for our nation to operate during a crisis of this nature.”

Washtenaw County commissioner and nurse Katie Scott was among the nurses who shared their experiences with Jill Biden and her frustration with the Trump administration’s response to it.

Should Joe Biden win in November, Scott said, “I know that the tenor of the discussion will change and there will be an understanding of how serious this is.”

Trump’s campaign pushed back against the criticisms in Wednesday’s virtual town hall, noting the $936 million in federal CARES Act funding for Michigan hospitals and $16 billion for Michigan businesses struggling in the pandemic.

"Whether it's delivering millions of pieces of PPE or billions of dollars in aid to Michigan individuals, hospitals, and small businesses, it's clear that the safety and prosperity of Michiganders remains President Trump's top priority,” said Chris Gustafson, a spokesman for Trump Victory. “It's no wonder Americans trust President Trump over Joe Biden to handle the coronavirus response."

