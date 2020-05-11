Aimee Stephens, the Michigan woman who last year became the first transgender person to have a civil rights complaint heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, might not live to hear whether she won.

Stephens, 58, of Metro Detroit has struggled with kidney disease in recent years. Her condition recently deteriorated to the point that she had to discontinue dialysis, and she is now in stage four renal failure and under hospice care, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help her wife, Donna, pay for end-of-life care and funeral expenses.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Stephens in her case, confirmed that her health has worsened.

“Aimee is now in hospice care at home. It is truly heartbreaking,” said Dana Chicklas, spokeswoman for the ACLU of Michigan.

Stephens’ case was argued before the justices in October, and a ruling is expected this spring.

At issue is whether Title 7 of federal civil rights law, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, applies to discrimination against transgender people. Michigan is among 29 states without discrimination protections for transgender individuals.

Stephens was fired from her job at a Garden City funeral home in 2013 after informing her boss she was transitioning from male to female.

Transgender activists say at stake in the case is their right to work, earn a living and support their families.

The funeral home and its supporters say a ruling for Stephens could bar sex-specific policies altogether, forcing employers and organizations to open facilities such as showers, restrooms, locker rooms and shelters to "men who believe themselves to be women."

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in 2018 ruled against Harris Homes, concluding in part that discrimination on the basis of transgender status is "necessarily" discrimination on the basis of sex.

Stephens had trouble finding work in the funeral home industry after losing her job at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, ultimately landing a position as an autopsy technician at the Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital, where she worked until her kidneys failed in late 2014.

Between doctor's appointments and dialysis treatments, she couldn't work full-time and was forced to retire, she said last year. With the household under financial stress, Stephens’ spouse Donna took on several jobs for them to get by.

The GoFundMe page says family members have stepped up to help when they could, “but years of lost income have taken a toll on their finances,” and that the money raised would be used to alleviate some of the financial burden Donna faces. The page reports that over $20,700 has been raised as of Monday.

“Sadly it appears that Aimee will never see the result of her valiant and difficult fight for transgender rights,” reads the page, started by John Pedit of Ypsilanti.

“The response has been overwhelming. We are very thankful for everyone's generosity and expressions of support and love. Aimee continues in hospice. She has moments of clarity. She is thankful and gets peace from the comments that have been shared.”

