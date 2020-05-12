The Michigan woman at the center of a high-profile transgender rights case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court has died, her family said.

Aimee Stephens, 59, who had kidney disease, had been in hospice care at home in recent days. She passed away Tuesday morning, her brother-in-law John Pedit said.

Stephens’ case was argued before the justices in October, and a ruling is expected this spring. She was the first transgender person to have a civil rights complaint heard by the high court.

Stephens' condition recently deteriorated to the point that she had to discontinue dialysis and was in stage four renal failure, according to the GoFundMe page that Pedit set up last week to help Stephens' wife, Donna, pay for end-of-life care and funeral expenses.

Her death won't render the pending Supreme Court case moot, as her estate could still recover compensatory and perhaps other damages for the alleged violation of her rights, legal experts said.

At issue in the case is whether Title 7 of federal civil rights law, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, applies to discrimination against transgender people.

Stephens was fired from her job as an embalmer and funeral home director at R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Homes in Garden City in 2013 after informing her boss she was transitioning from male to female.

At that time, Stephens had been living as a transgender woman for years outside of work but had decided come out to her colleagues.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit ruled against Harris Homes in 2018, concluding in part that discrimination on the basis of transgender status is "necessarily" discrimination on the basis of sex. Harris Homes appealed to the Supreme Court.

Stephens grew up as Anthony Stephens in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She married and divorced and married again after reconnecting with a childhood friend, Donna. She moved to Michigan 20 years ago to be with her, settling in Metro Detroit.

Donna supported Stephens through her transition, as did most of her extended family, she said last year.

The GoFundMe page had raised over $21,400 as of Tuesday, which Pedit said would be used to alleviate some of Donna's financial burden.

