Washington — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan" and has "sent our best Military & @FEMA Teams, already there."

The digital offer of support came after Trump tweeted out attacks on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for keeping in place stay-at-home orders for most of the state in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for mailing absentee ballots to registered voters in the Wolverine State.

"My team is closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan – Stay SAFE and listen to local officials. Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU!" Trump tweeted.

"We have sent our best Military & @FEMA Teams, already there. Governor must now 'set you free' to help. Will be with you soon!"

President Donald Trump (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Whitmer announced plans earlier Wednesday to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency formally for aid to address the historic flooding in Midland.

The city of Midland is facing rising waters of a 500-year flood after two dams breached in mid-Michigan on Tuesday. Edenville and Sanford dams failed, and flash flood emergencies were in effect for the entire stretch of the Tittabawassee River in Midland County. Evacuations were ordered after the catastrophic dam failures due to heavy rains sparked flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Whitmer has also declared a state emergency.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to visit a Ford Motor Co.'s Rawsonville manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday, despite an executive order signed by Whitmer on Monday banning nonessential visits to manufacturing facilities in Michigan in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ford has said it plans to ask Trump to wear a mask, despite the fact that he has been reluctant to appear in public with his face covered since he began resuming official travel.

A spokesman for Whitmer said the governor is not planning to block the president's visit, although it contradicts her order. Whitmer's executive order directs manufacturing facilities to "suspend all non-essential in-person visits, including tours."

Trump and Whitmer have disagreed in the past months about the government's handling of COVID-19, which has been linked to 5,017 deaths in Michigan as of Tuesday.

Whitmer, a Democrat who's being considered as a potential running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, has criticized the federal government's response to the virus.

Trump, a Republican, tweeted on May 1 that Whitmer should "give a little" and "put out the fire" after hundreds of protesters rallied at Michigan's Capitol against restrictions imposed by the governor. The president has been sharply critical of the governor, referring to her dismissively as "the woman in Michigan."

The president last visited the state, which he won in 2016 by just 10,704 votes, on Jan. 30 when he spoke at a Dana Inc. plant in Warren.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signaled his opposition to Benson's announcement that absentee ballot application forms would be mailed to every Michigan voter.

"Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election," the president tweeted. "This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

Benson responded quickly: "Hi! I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/05/20/trump-tweets-midland-flood-support-urges-whitmer-set-you-free/5229239002/