Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to testify Tuesday before a U.S. House panel about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer, a Democrat, is scheduled to appear virtually for a remote hearing of the Democratic-run Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee. It will be the panel’s first fully remote hearing.

Also on the witness panel are Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican.

The hearing titled “On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic” is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan has bipartisan representation on the full committee including former Chairman Fred Upton of St. Joseph; and U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn.

Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey and Subcommittee Chair Diana DeGette of Colorado suggested in a statement they want to hear from the governors on where they feel the federal response to the pandemic is falling short.

Whitmer has been critical of the Trump administration, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic when she was seeking more personal protection equipment and ventilators from the federal stockpile.

“As more states start to re-open, access to widespread testing, as well as contact tracing and surveillance, are key to monitor for potential outbreaks and keep communities safe,”Pallone and DeGette said in a joint statement.

“But for months, the Trump administration has relegated its responsibilities to the states and refused to develop and implement a coordinated national testing strategy with clear timelines and benchmarks," the Democratic lawmakers continued.

“This failure of leadership has essentially left states battling each other on the open market. We look forward to hearing from several governors on their states’ ongoing work to respond to the pandemic and what further support is needed from Congress and the administration."

