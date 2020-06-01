Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday called President Donald Trump's reaction to racial unrest nationwide and protests against police brutality "deeply disturbing" and "dangerous."

Whitmer's remarks came after she joined a Monday call with other governors and Trump, whoberated the state leaders as "weak"and told them to "put it down" or they would be "overridden." He said that governors who do not order protesters arrested and jailed “for long periods of time” will look like “jerks,” she said.

On the call, the Republican president "repeatedly and viciously" attacked the governors, "who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic," the Democratic governor said.

“The president’s dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction," Whitmer said in a statement.

"We must reject this way of thinking. This is a moment that calls for empathy, humanity and unity. This is one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, but as Americans, we must remember our enemy is racial injustice, not one another."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Thursday, May 7. (Photo: MSP)

Trump's call with governorscame a week after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis and followed several days of demonstrationsthat at times turned destructive with violence and looting in several cities around the country, including Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing.

Police responded Sunday in Detroit with tear gas, rubber bullets and mass arrests after protesters refused to obey a citywide curfew. In several states, governors mobilized the National Guard to help restore order amid the chaos.

Michigan's governor has said Floyd's family deserves a "thorough and timely impartial" investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Whitmer said Friday that the events of recent weeks sent a message that "black lives are under threat every single day, whether it's the fear of law enforcement or fear of this pandemic," referring to the disproportionate deaths that African Americans have suffered due to COVID-19.

Whitmer said Monday she'd read a "powerful" essay by former President Barack Obama about making this moment a turning point for change.

"I felt hopeful and inspired in a way that I haven’t felt in a long time," she said.

"Let us heed the powerful words of President Obama today to ‘channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action.’ It’s time for all of us to pull together and do the hard work of building a nation that works for everyone.”

More than 4,000 people were arrested across the country during weekend demonstrations, according to The Associated Press. At least 100 were arrested in Detroit overnight Sunday during the third night of protests. A 19-year old man was fatally shot during violent clashes in Detroit in Friday.

Mayor Mike Duggan contended that a curfew was necessary to keep a high-tension situation from getting worse as confrontations between protesters and police grew violent on Friday and Saturday, but said city hall agrees with the aim of the peaceful protesters.

“We actually agree with the protesters,” Duggan said. “I’m still outraged (over George Floyd’s death)."

Trump's warning to governors came after clashes and fires set outside the White House on Sunday. He and his family were reportedly taken into the White House underground bunker during Friday's protests.

The president in recent weeks had encouraged protesters who demonstrated in Lansing to "Liberate Michigan!" amid protests over stay-at-home orders aimed at stemming the spread of the disease COVID-19.

Whitmer has faced opposition from Republicans and business groups that say her executive orders went too far in shutting down travel and much of the state's economy this spring.

Whitmer told Axios last week that criticism from Trump helped inspire threats against her and that in two calls to the White House she told federal officials it would be "helpful if they would take some effort to bring down the heat."

