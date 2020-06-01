LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday called President Donald Trump's reaction to racial unrest nationwide and protests against police brutality "deeply disturbing" and "dangerous." 

Whitmer's remarks came after she joined a Monday call with other governors and Trump, whoberated the state leaders as "weak"and told them to "put it down" or they would be "overridden." He said that governors who do not order protesters arrested and jailed “for long periods of time” will look like “jerks,” she said.

Detroit protests against police brutality continue Sunday, curfew imposed
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes tries to get protestors to disperse as they yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors stand on the lawn of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, Sunday.
A group of police officers in riot gear and armored vehicles march down Third Street towards the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
A man sits on the ground in the median of Third Street near the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters after being apprehended by Detroit police officers after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors near the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors run as police officers launch tear gas canisters on Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protesters move away from tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Cops and protesters engage in a standoff outside the Detroit Public Safety headquarters as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit.
Jenna Stafford, 21, who lives in Corktown pleads with Detroit police officers, saying that we are all people. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters form a chain to resist as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn and raise their fists in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
After curfew has passed, protesters stand arm in arm at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Organizer Trystan Taylor chants with the crowd. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
The crowd chants while during their march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Lena Harbali, of Dearnborn, covered her hands in red paint to represent blood before the start of a march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
A protester holds a sign bearing the names of black men and women who died in police custody.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
A man leads chants on a bullhorn while protesters march past the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Sequoya Barlow, right, hands out water to protesters while, from left, Cortez McCullum walks with his children, Cortez Jr., 5, Diamond, 4, and Ariana, 7, in pink. McCullem brought his children out to the protests Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Protesters march on Cass Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Tiahna Pantovich, 25, native of Washington DC but going to school in Ann Arbor holds a sign while protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
A woman hands out water to protesters marching against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Sofia Larkins of Rochester marches with a sign. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit police chief James Craig speaks at a press conference Sunday about the violent protesting in the city's downtown.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and "Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick, right, elbow bump after the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
"Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick from Live in Peace Movement speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit NAACP president Rev. Wendell Anthony speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Dr. Darius from WJLB speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Poet Sierra Powdhar, of Ypsilanti, speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Third Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit, Sunday.
People march down Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
    On the call, the Republican president "repeatedly and viciously" attacked the governors, "who are doing everything they can to keep the peace while fighting a once-in-a-generation global pandemic," the Democratic governor said.

    “The president’s dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction," Whitmer said in a statement.

    "We must reject this way of thinking. This is a moment that calls for empathy, humanity and unity. This is one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, but as Americans, we must remember our enemy is racial injustice, not one another."

    Trump's call with governorscame a week after George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis and followed several days of demonstrationsthat at times turned destructive with violence and looting in several cities around the country, including Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing

    Police responded Sunday in Detroit with tear gas, rubber bullets and mass arrests after protesters refused to obey a citywide curfew. In several states, governors mobilized the National Guard to help restore order amid the chaos.  

    Michigan's governor has said Floyd's family deserves a "thorough and timely impartial" investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. 

    Whitmer said Friday that the events of recent weeks sent a message that "black lives are under threat every single day, whether it's the fear of law enforcement or fear of this pandemic," referring to the disproportionate deaths that African Americans have suffered due to COVID-19.

    Whitmer said Monday she'd read a "powerful" essay by former President Barack Obama about making this moment a turning point for change.

    "I felt hopeful and inspired in a way that I haven’t felt in a long time," she said.

    "Let us heed the powerful words of President Obama today to ‘channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action.’ It’s time for all of us to pull together and do the hard work of building a nation that works for everyone.” 

    More than 4,000 people were arrested across the country during weekend demonstrations, according to The Associated Press. At least 100 were arrested in Detroit overnight Sunday during the third night of protests. A 19-year old man was fatally shot during violent clashes in Detroit in Friday.

    Mayor Mike Duggan contended that a curfew was necessary to keep a high-tension situation from getting worse as confrontations between protesters and police grew violent on Friday and Saturday, but said city hall agrees with the aim of the peaceful protesters.

    “We actually agree with the protesters,” Duggan said. “I’m still outraged (over George Floyd’s death)."

    Trump's warning to governors came after clashes and fires set outside the White House on Sunday. He and his family were reportedly taken into the White House underground bunker during Friday's protests.

    The president in recent weeks had encouraged protesters who demonstrated in Lansing to "Liberate Michigan!" amid protests over stay-at-home orders aimed at stemming the spread of the disease COVID-19.

    Whitmer has faced opposition from Republicans and business groups that say her executive orders went too far in shutting down travel and much of the state's economy this spring.

    Whitmer told Axios last week that criticism from Trump helped inspire threats against her and that in two calls to the White House she told federal officials it would be "helpful if they would take some effort to bring down the heat."

    mburke@detroitnews.com

