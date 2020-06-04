A Metro Detroit congresswoman was among the crowd of mourners in Minneapolis Thursday for the memorial service for George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death in police custody last week sparked outrage around the world.

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Southfield Democrat, attended the private service at the downtown campus of North Central University, where Floyd's family was joined by civil rights leaders, celebrities, professional athletes and others.

Buy Photo Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence gives her remarks on black empowerment, peaceful protesting and protecting the city during the rally, Monday, June 1, 2020. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Those gathered stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time that Floyd was pressed to the pavement under the control of police, prosecutors say.

“We can no longer turn a blind eye to rampant acts of violence and discrimination that have plagued this country for far too long,” Lawrence said in a statement.

The congresswoman wanted to be part of the memorial "to stand in solidarity with all the peaceful protesters across all 50 states demanding justice for not only George Floyd, but every African American killed at the hands of law enforcement.”

Prior to the service, Lawrence said she visited the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd "was murdered."

"My heart is heavy," she in a video posted on Twitter showing her in a black face covering.

"We are here today for a memorial not just for Mr. Floyd but for every black person who's been murdered by police. We must make a difference. We must change things. And I believe we can. Let's stay together and tomorrow is a new day."

My heart is heavy I head towards the site of George Floyd’s murder.



As your congresswoman, I vow to be the change we need to see! We must move forward progressively and end the systematic racism plaguing our country. #BlackLivesMatter#SayTheirNames#GeorgeFlyod — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) June 4, 2020

Floyd’s death ignited mostly peaceful protests in communities around the country condemning police brutality, racism and decades of unequal treatment of black Americans. Demonstrations in Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids at times turned violent with bouts of looting and hundreds of arrests.

Floyd's death was ruled a homicide, caused by either asphyxiation or heart failure, when police restrained him on the pavement for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

The former officer who held his knee against Floyd's neck has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other fired Minneapolis police officers were charged this week with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.

Congress is working on legislation "to ensure these inhumane crimes are punishable by law," Lawrence said.

Lawrence co-chairs the Democratic Women's Caucus and is the only black member of Michigan's congressional delegation.

She was among several members of the Congressional Black Caucus who attended Thursday's service, including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Sheila Jackson-Lee of Texas and Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Other high-profile leaders at the service included Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III.

Sharpton, who spoke at the memorial, proclaimed it was time for black people to demand, “Get your knee off our necks!”

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” Sharpton said.

“It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”

Sharpton vowed this will become a movement to “change the whole system of justice.”

“Time is out for not holding you accountable! Time is out for you making excuses! Time is out for you trying to stall! Time is out for empty words and empty promises! Time is out for you filibustering and trying to stall the arm of justice!” he said.

A funeral for Floyd is to be held next week in Houston.

