President Donald Trump intends to announce a plan for the nation’s “holistic revitalization and recovery” on Thursday in Dallas before attending a major fundraiser, the White House said.

Trump and several senior administration officials will participate in a roundtable event with faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners to “discuss solutions to historic economic, health and justice disparities in American communities,” according to a White House statement.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP, File)

The event follows nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis police custody earlier this month. Trump has shown hostility toward people protesting police brutality in cities across the country, threatening to use the military to end rioting and looting that’s accompanied some of the demonstrations.

The statement did not identify participants in the roundtable, but said they would hail from Dallas. The event will take place at a church in the city, according to the statement, which did not use the words “race” or “racial” to describe the issues Trump will address.

Trump’s political standing has taken a major hit since the protests erupted, as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has allied himself with demonstrators and called for police reforms in response to activists’ calls to address systemic racism in law enforcement.

Just 39% of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance in the latest Gallup poll, down from 49% last month, his worst job approval rating since last October, in the midst of the House’s impeachment inquiry. Overall, 57% of Americans disapproved of the way Trump is handling his job.

The roundtable was reported earlier by the Dallas Morning News.

