The lawyer for President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was greeted by tough questions by judges after she told a federal appeals court that the criminal case against him “cannot go on any longer.”

The remarks by attorney Sidney Powell came at a hearing in Washington where a federal appeals court is weighing whether a lower-court judge must dismiss criminal charges against Flynn for lying to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

“The judge has no authority to do anything further in this case,” Powell told a three-judge panel. “The parties have decided, the government has quit, and he also has no authority to go into the reasons behind the executive’s determination to dismiss the case.”

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court with his lawyer Sidney Powell, left, following a status conference in this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP, File)

But the appellate judges immediately peppered Powell with tough questions about why the judge’s actions were inappropriate, expressing concern about constraining his discretion.

“The courts have said he’s not merely a rubber stamp either, so there’s nothing wrong with him holding a hearing,” Karen Henderson, one of the appeals court judges, said. “I don’t know of any authority that says he can’t hold a hearing before taking action.”

If the case is tossed, it will bring to an end a prosecution that Trump and his conservative allies have attacked as corrupt. But a ruling the other way may open the door to a potentially damaging inquiry by a judge into whether the Justice Department is acting chiefly to protect a political ally of the president.

The arguments are focused on a technical though politically charged question: Does U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan have authority to inquire if the government has political motives for dismissal. Or must he accede to the Justice Department? Powell is seeking an order that would force Sullivan’s hand.

The hearing is the latest twist in a prosecution that began when Flynn lied to two FBI agents in January 2017 about phone calls with the Russian ambassador the previous month. Fired by Trump soon after, Flynn pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges brought by Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. He later repeated his guilty plea.

Since then, Flynn’s case has more recently become a rallying cry for conservatives and the president, who has frequently called the Russian investigation a “hoax.” In January, Flynn sought to withdraw his plea and have the case thrown out, claiming misconduct on the part of prosecutors and the FBI.

The Justice Department made its request to drop the case on May 7, saying Flynn’s lies to the two agents weren’t “material” to the Russia probe and that he shouldn’t have been interviewed in the first place.

Sullivan declined to grant the request immediately, however. A lawyer representing the judge, Beth Wilkinson, said in a brief to the appeals court that the government’s attempt to walk away from the case was “unprecedented” and that the circumstances gave him a plausible reason to question the legitimacy of the government’s change of course.

Mob Prosecutor

Toward that end, Sullivan appointed a former federal judge and mob prosecutor, John Gleeson, to argue against the Justice Department’s dismissal motion. In the proceeding before Sullivan, Gleeson on Wednesday filed a brief in which he called the government’s move “corrupt” and urged the judge to deny the dismissal request and pass sentence, adding time for perjury based on Flynn’s prior guilty plea.

That argument is not before the appeals court this morning.

The Justice Department maintains Sullivan has no authority to deny its motion or inquire into its motives. “The Constitution vests in the executive branch the power to decide when – and when not – to prosecute potential crimes,” U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said in the government’s brief to the appeals court.

A ruling allowing the case to move forward may not be the last time the appeals court hears the case. Should Sullivan ultimately refuse to toss the case, Flynn and the Justice Department are likely to appeal that decision as well.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/12/flynn-lawyer-tells-us-appeals-court-case-must-end/111952528/