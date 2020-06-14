LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Lansing — A state representative from Detroit is crafting legislation that would create a central database for Michigan police officers who’ve been disciplined, a proposal that he says would increase accountability and prevent departments from hiring problem cops.

But critics say Michigan doesn't need more laws governing police conduct but requires more funding and staff to enforce existing laws, including one about how and why police officers leave a department. They also worry a new database would become unwieldy to maintain because it would cover mulititudes of minor disciplinary issues as well as more serious ones like abuse.

Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, a 25-year Wayne County Sheriff’s veteran who retired in 2008, said he’s trying to gather bipartisan support and is “drawing up paperwork” for the bill that would require police departments to inform the state about disciplined officers.

"The first thing police say when something bad happens is, 'We need more training,'" Carter said. "But I've gone through a police academy. I've taught at a police academy. I've been to FBI training — and nowhere is training part of what we witnessed in Minneapolis. You don't need more training in situations like that — you need more accountability."

Carter was referring to the May 25 death of George Floyd after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while the officer's partners stood by. Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

The incident has sparked protests, riots and a national discussion on police tactics, and whether departments should lose funding.

Carter said he doesn't agree with the "defund the police" movement, but said police departments need tweaking.

"We’ve got to look at this slowly and methodically," he said. "You've got people yelling about defund the police. That's not an option, but we do need reform. We've done criminal justice reform, auto insurance reform — maybe it's time to do law enforcement reform."

When asked if the public would also have access to officer files in the database, Carter said, "Maybe they could be (available through the Freedom of Information Act). We're at the early stages of this and looking at different things."

In Michigan, police officer personnel files are exempt from FOIA. 

The database, Carter said, would prevent departments from hiring officers like former Detroit cop William Melendez, who had a lengthy discipline record but resigned from Detroit and was hired by Inkster, where he was found guilty of assaulting a motorist.

"That should have never been allowed to happen," Carter said.

In an effort to prevent departments from hiring problem cops, the Michigan Coalition on Law Enforcement Standards, which oversees training and sets other rules for police, compels departments to inform the state when officers leave and why.

Protesters, police clash in Grand Rapids Saturday night
 Fullscreen

A police line forms against tear gas and fires in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night, May 30, 2020, as mayhem ensues over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A police line forms against tear gas and fires in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night, May 30, 2020, as mayhem ensues over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A dumpster and part of a building are set on fire as people riot in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night.
A dumpster and part of a building are set on fire as people riot in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Liah Lavassuer, 28, of Muskegon pours milk on her face after getting pepper sprayed by police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
Liah Lavassuer, 28, of Muskegon pours milk on her face after getting pepper sprayed by police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State Police were called to assist as the riot escalated in downtown Grand Rapids.
Michigan State Police were called to assist as the riot escalated in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A rioter throws a stop sign near the police department in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.
A rioter throws a stop sign near the police department in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A trash can is set on fire at the corner of Fulton and Division as the protest turns to rioting, Saturday night in Grand Rapids.
A trash can is set on fire at the corner of Fulton and Division as the protest turns to rioting, Saturday night in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Broken windows reflect a dumpster fire in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.&nbsp;
Broken windows reflect a dumpster fire in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.  Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rioters vandalized buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.
Rioters vandalized buildings in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chief of Police Eric Payne stands outside the police department as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Chief of Police Eric Payne stands outside the police department as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Police officers use tear gas to disperse the crowd on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
Police officers use tear gas to disperse the crowd on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A woman yells at police as protesters march in Grand Rapids.
A woman yells at police as protesters march in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle keeps an eye on protesters.
Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle keeps an eye on protesters. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.
Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester yells in the face of a police officer in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
A protester yells in the face of a police officer in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday
Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chosun Rhodes, a third-year student at Grand Rapids Community College from Georgia, raises his fist in solidarity as he marches down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Chosun Rhodes, a third-year student at Grand Rapids Community College from Georgia, raises his fist in solidarity as he marches down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Branden Traylor, 18, of Grand Rapids yells at police officers in front of the police department in downtown Grand Rapids.
Branden Traylor, 18, of Grand Rapids yells at police officers in front of the police department in downtown Grand Rapids. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester spray paints graffiti on the police department wall in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
A protester spray paints graffiti on the police department wall in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township. Jake May, AP
Fullscreen
Protestors kneel and raise their hands during the march in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
Protestors kneel and raise their hands during the march in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protestors confront police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
Protestors confront police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Murphy Ray Boisvenue, 43, of Muskegon marches down Fulton Street with an upside down American flag in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
Murphy Ray Boisvenue, 43, of Muskegon marches down Fulton Street with an upside down American flag in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A smoke bomb is thrown at police in downtown Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 2020 as people riot over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
A smoke bomb is thrown at police in downtown Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 2020 as people riot over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Micchigan State Police Officer runs to take a position on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night as things start to get out of hand.
A Micchigan State Police Officer runs to take a position on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night as things start to get out of hand. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters smashed a glass panel at Madcap Coffee in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up Sunday morning.
Protesters smashed a glass panel at Madcap Coffee in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up Sunday morning. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Volunteers clean up broken glass in front of Madcap Coffee's Grand Rapids location. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up downtown Grand Rapids, Sunday morning, after protestors damaged property Saturday night.
Volunteers clean up broken glass in front of Madcap Coffee's Grand Rapids location. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up downtown Grand Rapids, Sunday morning, after protestors damaged property Saturday night. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trevor Corlett, owner of Madcap Coffee in Grand Rapids, surveys the damage to his cafe Sunday morning.
Trevor Corlett, owner of Madcap Coffee in Grand Rapids, surveys the damage to his cafe Sunday morning. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
Fullscreen

    The requirements of Public Act 128 of 2017, or the Law Enforcement Officer Separation of Service Record Act, include:

    •  Departments must maintain a record of the reasons for and circumstances surrounding why an officer left the agency.
    • Officers leaving their departments must "sign a waiver allowing a prospective employing agency to contact his or her former employing agency or agencies and seek a copy of the officer's separation of service record."
    • Former employers must give a copy of the officer's separation of service record to a prospective employing agency after getting a waiver. A department is forbidden under the law to hire an officer unless it has received the officer's personnel record.
    • The former agency disclosing the information after receiving a waiver will be immune from civil liability for the disclosure.

    There's not enough manpower at MCOLES to enforce the statute, said Robert Stevenson, director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

    "We already have enough rules, regulations and laws," he said. "We don't need any more. We just need to enforce the ones already on the books. But MCOLES now only has one investigator to look at officer malfeasance.That's not even close to enough.

    "We want MCOLES property staffed; it's to the benefit of the profession," Stevenson said. "They went from 28 civilian employees to three recently, and there's a hiring freeze (because of the coronavirus)."

    Phone calls to MCOLES were not returned.

    James Tignanelli, president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan, the state's largest police union, said the state law, if enforced, would provide the accountability Carter is seeking.

    "We used to worry about officers who had discipline issues who were allowed to resign and go work somewhere else, but MCOLES put a stop to that," Tignanelli said. "Now, every Dec. 31, each department has to show who's working that day, and anyone not on that list who was there the year before, they have to say why."

    Carter said he's aware of the MCOLES rule, "but it's not being followed. And there are no consequences for not following it. That's the whole problem; no consequences. We need a law that has consequences for noncompliance."

    The MCOLES rules also only cover officers who leave their jobs, while Carter's proposed database would include disciplined cops who stay in their departments.

    Tignanelli said he doesn't have a problem with Carter's call for a central database — "as long as it's done right; we have no secrets." But, he added, it would be logistically challenging.

    "Most officer discipline cases are for things like a guy calling in sick too many times," he said. "I think you'd go crazy trying to track all officer disciplines. How many people would the state have to hire to handle that kind of a database?

    "If you're going to do this, you'd need to focus only on abuse and unprofessional behavior," he said. "And those cases really don't happen all that often."

    Another reason Carter said he wants a central database is that most police departments purge an officer's discipline record after two years.

    "After two years, we have no way of knowing if this officer has a history of problems," Carter said. "That information should be available."

    Tignanelli said the provision is written into many department union contracts as an incentive for officers "to correct behavior."

    "If an officer has an infraction and doesn't do it again in two to three years, what's the use in keeping it in his personnel file because he called in sick for three consecutive Mondays?" he said.

    Carter said while he's still in the early stages of crafting the legislation, and is open to suggestions, he said it's important to have the discussion of police reform.

    In addition to the database, Carter said said he's considering proposing mandatory mental health screenings as part of the bill and is working on funding for officers to get treatment for post traumatic stress disorder.

    "We've got to do something," Carter said. "I don't want rules that will compromise an officer's union-negotiated benefits, and I also don't want to put officers in situations where they're second-guessing themselves and becoming victims, wondering 'Should I do something?' — and then you find the officer dead with their gun still in the holster.

    "But when it comes to law enforcement, a lot of things have been wrong for so long, and people just accept it," he said. "I don't think people should accept it anymore."

