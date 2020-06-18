Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign unveiled Thursday the details of its "first major advertising program of the general election," which targets Michigan and five other states.

The Democratic candidate plans to spend $15 million on digital, TV and print ads over a five-week period, according to a press release. The effort will focus on six states President Donald Trump won in 2016: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (Photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry Michigan since 1988. He defeated Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes in the state, his closest margin of victory nationally.

The announcement of the Biden ads comes the same day Vice President Mike Pence will make stops in Michigan.

The new ads will feature Biden "in his own voice," which Patrick Bonsignore, director of paid media for the Biden campaign, contended is "a voice of clarity and moral authority that the country desperately needs."

The ad program includes a national cable TV component, Spanish-language content and a "six-figure investment in African American print, radio, and targeted digital programming" in the six states, according to the Biden campaign.

Overall, the program will be anchored by three ads, including one called "Unite Us."

Also Thursday — 138 days before the November election — Pence will have lunch at the Engine House in Mount Clemens and will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel Inc. in Sterling Heights.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/18/biden-launching-ads-battleground-states-including-michigan/3212438001/