Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Macomb County Thursday as President Donald Trump's re-election campaign looks to solidify support in a Michigan stronghold from the 2016 election.

Air Force Two landed at Selfridge National Guard Base at about 11:15 a.m.

Pence left the plane at about 11:30 a.m. and is expected to have lunch at a Mount Clemens restaurant before touring Chardam Gear Co., a Sterling Heights-based manufacturer of parts for the aerospace and defense industries.

Vice President Mike Pence waves as arrives aboard Air Force Two at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, flanked by Republican Senate candidate John James in Harrison Township, Michigan Thursday morning, June 18, 2020. (Photo: Brooke Ogorek, Special to Detroit News)

Trump has been trailing Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden in Michigan polls throughout this year. He also never led Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in most Michigan 2016 polls before eeking out a 10,704-vote victory, the first time a Republican had won the state since 1988.

When the vice president arrived at Selfridge, Pence was greeted by Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James; Brigadier General Rolf Mammen, commander, 127th Air Wing Base Operations; and Richard Gordon, command chief master sergeant of Selfridge's 127th Air Wing Base Operations.

Brigadier General Rolf Mammen, commander, 127th Air Wing Base Operations, greets Vice President Mike Pence upon Pence's arrival at Selfridge Air National Guard Base Thursday morning. (Photo: Brooke Ogorek, Special to Detroit News)

Pence is expected to have lunch with James at the Engine House in Mount Clemens. The Farmington Hills businessman and military veteran is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, after unsuccessfully trying to defeat U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, in 2018.

Trump won Macomb County 54%-42% over Clinton in 2016, but U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said the county is growing in "diversity and inclusion." Levin represents the 9th Congressional District, which includes a portion of Macomb County but has more voters from Oakland County.

"There's a different spirit here today than there was in 2016," Levin said in a statement. "This is a place that sees through the broken promises of this failed administration and is ready for real, unifying leadership in 2020. A shift is underway."

Pence's visit comes four weeks after Trump came to Michigan to tour a Ford Motor Co. plant in Ypsilanti. Pence made stops in Lansing and Troy on Feb. 25.

