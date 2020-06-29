Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders announced a deal Monday that would patch a $3.2 billion shortfall in the current budget year with a combination of federal coronavirus relief funds, state savings and some reductions to schools, higher education and local governments.

Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield also called on the federal government for more help, as a $3 billion shortfall looms for the 2021 fiscal year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, behind her, acknowledges some guests, during the State of the State address at the Capitol Building in Lansing, Mich. on Jan. 29, 2020. She is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, left, and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, right. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

"Our collective priority is a healthy state and a healthy economy," the trio said in a statement Monday. "We are committed to working together to address the remaining shortfalls in next year’s budget, and we are looking to our partners in Congress for support to help maintain the essential services relied upon by our families and small businesses.”

The budget deal includes a little more than $900 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, plus $2.2 billion made up of the state's rainy day fund, spending freezes, layoffs and cuts to state aid for schools, universities and community colleges and local governments.

The $915 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds will work to lessen most of the state cuts enacted for schools, universities and local governments. The state aid cuts backfilled by federal dollars appear to have been necessary because so far states have been unable to use federal COVID-19 dollars for expenses that were already budgeted prior to the pandemic.

From the $915 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds, $512 million will go to schools to pay for COVID-19-related responses, $53 million in hazard pay for teachers, $200 million to universities and community colleges for coronavirus related responses and $150 million for local governments' response to the virus.

The remaining $2.2 billion will be made up of $250 million from the state rainy day fund; $490 million through spending and hiring freezes and layoffs; $475 million through public safety costs now eligible for federal COVID-19 dollars, $256 million in state aid cuts to schools; $200 million in state aid decreases to universities and community colleges; $97 million in state aid cuts to local governments' and $340 million by utilizing other dollars through federal Medicaid match funds and coronavirus relief money.

Come back to www.detroitnews.com as this story develops.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/29/whitmer-gop-leaders-agree-patch-2020-budget/3282764001/