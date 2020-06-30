Jill Biden said Tuesday that California Senator Kamala Harris is “on the short list” to be her husband’s running mate.

During an interview on “The Today Show,” the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden said she was “thrilled” that he pledged to pick a woman as his running mate in March and he was looking for someone who shares his values on governing.

When pressed specifically about Harris, Biden demurred, but noted “she’s on the short list.”

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP, File)

In an interview with Pennsylvania TV station WGAL last week, Biden himself said that he does not yet have a short list of potential running mates and that he has not yet made a decision about who he might pick.

“We’ve just started now in the deep dive in doing the background checks, ” he said, noting those typically take six to eight weeks.

Biden has been under increasing pressure to pick a Black woman since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests against police brutality and for racial justice around the country. Among those under consideration are Harris, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass, Florida Representative Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Other women under consideration are former 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

