Lansing — An independent legal consultant told the Michigan State Capitol Commission that it can ban or allow firearms in the Capitol building and grounds.

"That puts the issue to rest with regard to whether we have authority," Commission Chairman Gary Randall said during a Tuesday meeting of the commission. "Now I think it's up to the commission how we want to exercise that authority moving forward."

Commission members said the opinion, which has not yet been made available to the public, was very clear about the power the panel had on firearms within the building.

"I was very surprised," said John Truscott, vice chairman for the commission. "I was not of the belief that we had that kind of authority.”

Randall opined that the commission had three options: Do nothing, ban long guns or issue a complete ban on firearms. But he noted that a complete ban would require additional security protocols including a magnetometer — measures that could cost $250,000 at a minimum.

The panel said it would conduct further research to determine the best option. The commission's next meeting is July 13.

Commission member Joan Bauer, a Democrat, urged the panel to move quickly on a decision, noting that cost should not outweigh the potential tragedy that could occur with guns present in the Capitol. Commission member William Kandler agreed.

"We need to focus on what we think the best policy is," Kandler said. "...It’s up to the Legislature whether or not they want to fund it.”

But other members expressed concerns about the cost of upgrades, which would have to be paid by the Legislature, and the cost of potential litigation challenging a ban on firearms.

Commission member Margaret O'Brien, a Republican, requested the panel get a written commitment from Attorney General Dana Nessel to defend the panel regardless of their decision for or against a gun ban.

"Does her willingness to defend us apply only if we do what she asks us to do?" O'Brien asked, referring to an earlier letter by the Democratic attorney general opining that the commission had the authority to ban guns and offering to defend the group against litigation challenging such action.

Commissioner Kerry Chartkoff, who participated remotely in the meeting, said the panel not only had the power to ban firearms but the responsibility to do so in a timely manner.

"We must, must — as far as I’m concerned — do something to control at least the open carry of weapons in the state Capitol," Chartkoff said.

The panel had hired outside attorney Gary Gordon in May to determine whether the commission could ban guns inside the Capitol, which commission members had been told would be challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Nessel had found the commission could ban firearms in the building and criticized the panel for hiring a consultant instead of heeding her advice.

Gordon is a longtime government policy lawyer at the firm Dykema whose pay for the consultation was capped at $5,000.

The panel has been weighing the potential for changes to rules allowing guns within the Capitol after a series of rallies against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home restrictions included protesters openly carrying firearms on the Capitol grounds.

During an April 30 demonstration, several participants stood in the Senate gallery holding guns while lawmakers met on the floor below.

Nessel told the six-member commission May 11 that it had the power to ban guns from the Capitol premises, but commission members anticipated a long legal fight over the issue.

Some members have recommended the Republican-led Legislature take up the matter instead of the commission, which is primarily tasked with managing the building and its grounds.

