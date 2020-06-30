Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has renamed a state-owned building in downtown Lansing after the legislative sponsors of Michigan's civil rights law and has for the first time in state history honored an African-American woman on a state structure.

By executive order, Whitmer renamed the state-owned Lewis Cass Building in downtown Lansing to the “Elliott-Larsen Building” in honor of Republican State Rep. Melvin Larsen and Democratic State Rep. Daisy Elliott's 1976 proposal that then-Gov. William Milliken signed into law in January 1977.

Mel Larsen and Daisy Elliott. (Photo: Tammy Allen)

The move comes after nearly a month of protests nationwide and around Michigan about police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers. Whitmer said she renamed the building to reflect the "shared values" of Michiganians.

"Together, Melvin Larsen and Daisy Elliott’s names have become synonymous in Michigan with the protection of civil rights,” Whitmer said in a statement. "...We must hold up those who worked to build a better Michigan for us all, regardless of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity."

The Democratic governor reiterated her call on the Republican-led Legislature to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect members of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. The expansion has been debated in the state Capitol during the past decade as Republican legislative leaders have argued they wanted to ban discrimination, but only as long as it would not infringe on religious rights.

Lewis Cass was the second governor of the Michigan territory and served in the cabinet of Presidents Andrew Jackson and James Buchanan. He was the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 1848 but lost to Zachary Taylor.

Cass has become more controversial over the years because he owned at least one slave and implemented the Indian Removal Act as secretary of war under Jackson. His support as a presidential candidate of letting the citizens of territories decide whether to adopt slavery caused a fissure in the Democratic Party.

"No one can deny the important role that Lewis Cass played in Michigan’s and the nation’s early history," Whitmer's office said.

But her office noted that Cass owned a slave, "defended a system that would permit the expansion of slavery" and helped to forcibly remove "Native communities from their tribal lands."

Buy Photo Lewis Cass was appointed governor of the Michigan Territory by President James Madison in 1813 and served until 1831. (Photo: The Detroit News Archives)

The renaming of the building "is a small, but meaningful step forward as we seek to better express our shared values," Whitmer's office said.

“The family of Daisy Elliott is honored and grateful to the State of Michigan for acknowledging the contributions of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act,” Badriyyah Sabree, granddaughter of Daisy Elliott, said in a statement provided by the governor's office.

