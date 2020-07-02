Washington — Michigan Democrats in Congress want to see the statue of Lewis Cass in the U.S. Capitol replaced, saying the statues on display “should represent the best of our state.”

Cass, the second territorial governor of Michigan, oversaw the forced removal of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands as secretary of war under President Andrew Jackson. As a U.S. senator, he promoted the doctrine of popular sovereignty, suggesting white settlers in new territories should vote on whether to expand slavery.

The marble statue of his likeness has a prominent place in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol. The state of Michigan gave the statue to the collection in 1889.

“As Michiganders, we respect our state’s history while acknowledging that our past has many painful chapters. We owe it to ourselves, and future generations, to constantly pursue a more inclusive society, where all Michiganders feel welcome and respected,” the nine Democratic lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“Our state Legislature should act to replace the statue of Lewis Cass.”

The proposal by Michigan's two U.S. senators and seven Democratic U.S. House members to remove Cass' statue comes amid renewed calls from activists to take down monuments to white supremacists in multiple cities. The nation is confronting its racist history in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, last month said she wants to remove 11 Confederate statues from the halls of Congress.

Cass, who lived from 1782 to 1866, was not part of the Confederacy but is thought to have owned at least one slave. Experts point to a printed bill of sale for a runaway slave in his papers at the University of Michigan's Clements Library.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday ordered the removal of Cass’ name from the state building in Lansing named for him, with her office noting he "defended a system that would permit the expansion of slavery" and carried out the removal of native communities from their lands.

Whitmer would approve swapping out the Cass statue in the U.S. Capitol with “a fitting replacement if the Legislature is willing to act," Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

The change must be initiated by a resolution passed by the state Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, with the replacement statue funded by the state.

Representatives for state GOP leaders — Senate Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake and House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering — did not respond to the idea when contacted by The Detroit News in recent days.

Two statues are allotted to each state in the collection in Statuary Hall, which is the original House chamber. The other representing Michigan in the Capitol is President Gerald Ford, dedicated in 2011.

It's unclear who would potentially replace Cass, but the names of former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy and abolitionist Sojourner Truth have been floated.

A statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, dedicated in 2013, also sits in Statuary Hall but does not represent Michigan, though she served as an aide to former Detroit U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, for years.

In non-pandemic times, the hall is a popular spot for school groups and Capitol tours, which are currently suspended due to the coronavirus.

"Even just having Cass in the same room as Rosa Parks kinda takes your breath away," said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit.

"My son when he walks into these rooms, he'll point and ask, 'Who was that?' And it's really hard to explain why is there a statue of someone who was hurting people."

Born in New Hampshire, Cass served in the state Legislature in Ohio, fought in the War of 1812 and was appointed governor of the Michigan territory at age 31 by President James Madison.

Born in New Hampshire, Cass served in the state Legislature in Ohio, fought in the War of 1812 and was appointed governor of the Michigan territory at age 31 by President James Madison.

He later served in Jackson's cabinet, then as minister to France, was the unsuccessful Democratic presidential nominee in 1848, then became secretary of state under President James Buchanan.

Michigan native Erica Flock, who grew up near Cass Lake in Waterford, said she didn't give much thought to all the things named for Cass in Michigan until reading the 1991 book "Rites of Conquest" by anthropologist Charles Cleland.

"I learned what a villain Lewis Cass was and how he manipulated treaty negotiations with bribes, intimidation, threats of violence to get indigenous people off the land they'd occupied for thousands of years," said Flock, who now lives in Washington.

"It’s wrong that Michigan chooses to represent itself in the Capitol with a man who stole land from indigenous people and championed slavery."

Flock said she'd like to see a woman of color replace Cass in Statuary Hall.

"There’s an opportunity to celebrate people that we want to reflect who we are now and who we want to be in the future. I don’t think we should be represented by this person," she said.

"People in Congress have to come up for a vote every two years. How long has Cass been ‘serving’ in Congress, even though he is a statue? People have regular opportunity to voice who they want to represent them, and he’s been collecting dust there for a long, long time."

