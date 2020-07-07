Senator Lamar Alexander joined Senator Chuck Grassley in saying he will skip the 2020 Republican convention this year.

Alexander, an honorary chairman of the Tennessee campaign for President Donald Trump, won’t attend “because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had,” said Ashton Davies, Alexander’s communications director, in a statement.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. (Photo: Al Drago, AP, File)

The convention is largely gathering in Jacksonville, Florida, in late August. Last week, Jacksonville had the fastest-growing rate of coronavirus cases of any metropolitan area in the U.S.

The 80-year-old senator from Tennessee is the among the oldest Republicans in the Senate. Grassley, who announced Monday he would skip the convention out of concerns about the virus, is 86.

Over the weekend Florida set a record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day for any state during the pandemic, with nearly 11,500 confirmed cases added on Saturday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/07/alexander-nd-senator-skip-gop-convention/112090426/