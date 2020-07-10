Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, told reporters Friday that he wouldn't be shocked if Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tried to prevent his father from holding events in the state ahead of the November election "under the guise" of COVID-19.

Trump Jr. made the statement on a campaign phone call with members of the press less than a month after Whitmer, a Democrat, said she “would think very seriously about” trying to stop President Donald Trump, a Republican, from holding a rally in Michigan during the pandemic.

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Photo: Eric Gay, AP)

"There would be little shock to me whatsoever that she would do whatever they can under the guise of corona, of course," Trump Jr. said. "Because again, you could do it safely. You could do it with masks. You could socially distance. You could still have those events realistically."

Whitmer had handled things in Michigan in a "partisan manner, said Trump Jr., who also suggested that Democratic governors in other swing states might try to block events. The president won Michigan in 2016 — when he became the first Republican presidential nominee since 1988 to carry the state — but polls this summer have shown him trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, he said.

"Obviously, it’s going to be tight. Obviously, it’s an important place," Trump Jr. added. "Obviously, there’s a Senate race as well as obviously the House seats that are all going to be important."

On Friday, the campaigns of both Trump and former Vice President Biden held calls with members of the media. Biden's call featured Whitmer, a Biden campaign co-chair, and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township.

The calls came 119 days before the Nov. 3 election and less than a month after the president held a rally that drew thousands in Tulsa. According to the Associated Press, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday the event "likely contributed" to a surge in new cases of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump arrives on stage Saturday to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Whitmer has placed limitations on outdoor and indoor gatherings in Michigan.

"We know that congregating without masks, especially at an indoor facility, is the worst thing to do in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said in June, according to the Associated Press. "I just know we have limitations on the number of people that can gather and that we’re taking this seriously."

Whitmer's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump Jr.'s statements.

His girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has tested positive for the coronavirus. But Trump Jr. said Friday that he continues to test negative.

Whitmer participated in a Friday virtual round table about Biden’s newly unveiled economic plan and briefly mentioned the Lansing rally against her stay-home order earlier this spring.

Whitmer called it a "Trump rally" and said that from her Lansing office could see the demonstrators not wearing masks and someone handing candy out to children.

"I didn't agree with what they were promoting, but I just wanted them to be safe. You don't have to agree with me for me to still want you to be safe," she said.

At the time she was doing a Zoom call with nurses and frontline healthcare workers and asked them what they would want her to convey to the demonstrators outside her window about “why we have to take this so seriously.”

They told Whitmer that COVID-19 patients who don’t make it are alone in their last moments without family or friends but "if you’re lucky, you’ve got a nurse or an empathetic hospital worker."

"I think that I've tried to convey that. I still don't know that people understand the failures of this administration and how many more lives are in jeopardy and lost because of it, but I've got the news on 24-7, volume off, but they're reporting record numbers in Florida again and across the South" Whitmer said.

“So leadership matters. Who's in the White House makes a difference between how long we go through this, how hard it hits our economy and, most critically, how many people — how many lives are lost.”

