Mercurial rapper Kanye West is reportedly ending the presidential campaign he launched on the Fourth of July.

“He’s out,” political adviser Steve Kramer told New York magazine.

Kramer was brought on to help West get his name on ballots in time for the November election. The “Gold Digger” performer was hoping to challenge presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump, whom West once vehemently supported.

Kramer told the magazine that there was great enthusiasm behind West’s candidacy early on, but the momentum seems to have come to a halt. West missed the deadline to get on the ballot in several states including Nevada.

(Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/Abaca Press)

The report said staffers who’d signed on to launch West’s unlikely candidacy were disappointed.

“I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled,” Kramer said.

West announced he would run under an independent party called “The Birthday Party.” That literally prompted news magazine “Inside Edition” to ask: “Is Kanye West’s Presidential Candidacy a Joke?”

According to New York magazine, West had brought in a team that indicated he was seriously contemplating a run for office. TMZ reported Wednesday that West had filed statement of organization papers with the Federal Election Commission, but had yet to submit a statement of candidacy to make his run official.

How much of an impact a West candidacy might have made will remain a mystery. His anti-abortion message and claim that Joe Biden is nothing “special” would not have helped his chances with Democrats.

Voters on the left likely have not forgotten the rapper’s 2018 White House visit where he wore a MAGA cap, shamelessly flattered the president, rambled on about Superman and said black people vote for Democrats because they want more welfare money.

Two-term Democratic President Barack Obama famously called West “a jackass.” Twice.

Stealing away traditional Republican who’ve become disillusioned by Trump’s conduct would have been a challenge for the also-erratic West. The president’s base has been unwavering in its loyalty.

Much the way it’s been heavily speculated that Trump ran for office to promote his brand, there’s been chatter that West’s brief candidacy was an effort to promote his new clothing deal with The Gap.

Trump is confident West will come back to his camp.

“He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” Trump told Sean Hannity during a recent appearance on Fox News.

