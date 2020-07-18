Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
The Associated Press
Published 12:02 a.m. ET July 18, 2020
Atlanta – John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.
Lewis’ death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.
Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers. Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression. A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/18/john-lewis-lion-civil-rights-congress-dies/112297638/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments