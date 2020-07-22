Lansing — Relying on federal COVID-19 relief funds and the state's "rainy day" cash reserve, Michigan lawmakers began authorizing Wednesday a plan to fill a $2.2 billion hole in the state's budget.

During a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees, lawmakers signed off on an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that would trim $666 million from the state's current budget that concludes at the end of September.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the order, which reduces about $620 million in state General Fund dollars, in a 15-1 vote. Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, was the only no vote.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb presents a slide on Michigan's rainy day fund during a meeting on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Photo: Screenshot)

The executive order is part of a five-part plan to tackle the $2.2 billion shortfall spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes two supplemental spending bills, lapsing state work project dollars and subsequent transfers within the budget, lawmakers said.

To fill the hole, lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature and members of the Democratic Whitmer administration previously said they would use about $915 million in relief dollars from the federal government. The plan includes about $350 million from the state's rainy day savings fund and about about $1 billion in cuts, Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, has said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle touted their work Wednesday on the plan, which used savings from temporary state layoffs and a state hiring freeze. Multiple lawmakers said the plan protected funding for schools and public safety.

"I think that we’ve reached a great compromise," Stamas said Tuesday.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb called it a "negotiated agreement."

The plan leaves about $836 million in the state's rainy day fund.

State officials originally pegged the budget shortfall for this year at about $3.2 billion. But officials used roughly a billion dollars from federal Medicaid reimbursements and unspent money that would have otherwise been carried over into 2021.

Budget leaders are estimating the 2021 budget hole at $3 billion. Lawmakers will next begin working on tacking that shortfall.

"There is a whole set of challenges ahead of us for the next fiscal year,” said House Appropriations Minority Vice Chairman Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo.

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed

