Another wave of opinion polls released Sunday showed voters leaning to Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in Michigan, Florida and Arizona, three key states won by Trump in 2016.

Handling of the coronavirus spells trouble for Trump, according to pollsters, as U.S. cases now exceed 4 million and deaths are over 146,000. The U.S. election is 100 days away but early voting will start in some states in as few as five weeks.

Biden is ahead in Arizona by 49% to 45% among registered voters, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, a survey and market research firm. Another Arizona poll released Sunday, from NBC News/Marist, put Biden up by 5 percentage points, 50% to 45%.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Pa., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo: Matt Slocum, AP)

Arizona voters said Biden would do a better job handling the Covid-19 outbreak and race relations. Trump’s supporters were more enthusiastic than Biden’s, though – a factor that the president and his re-election campaign have emphasized.

Democrats also enjoy a wide advantage in Arizona’s Senate contest between incumbent Republican Martha McSally and challenger Mark Kelly. Kelly, a NASA astronaut and husband of former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, had a 12-point lead over McSally, 53% to 41%, after having a 3-point edge in March, NBC said.

Trump carried Michigan in 2016 by a narrow 10,704-vote margin. The new CNN poll put Biden on top there by 52% to 40%. Another poll released Sunday, from CBS/YouGov, showed Biden leading by 6 points.

Some 70% of Michigan’s registered voters reported disliking how the president handles himself personally. Biden is only mixed on that measure himself but does better than Trump by double digits. Some surveys have shown that when voters dislike both candidates, more are leaning toward Biden.

CBS showed Trump up by 1 point over Biden in Ohio after winning the state by 8 points in 2016. Much of Biden’s support in Michigan and Ohio came from people who are mainly voting against Trump rather than for Biden, CBS said.

In Florida, Biden is ahead 51% to 46%, according to the CNN survey. Like Arizona, Florida is dealing with a rapid rise in the level of coronavirus infections.

The RealClearPolitics summary of major polls, including those released Sunday, shows Biden up by 4 points in Arizona, 8.4 points in Michigan, and 7.8 points in Florida.

The CNN polls were conducted July 18-24 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points among registered voters. Some 873 registered voters were polled in Arizona; 880 registered voters in Florida; and 927 registered voters in Michigan.

The NBC-Marist poll was taken July 14-22 among 826 registered voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

The CBS-YouGov survey was done July 21-24 with a 3.4 percentage point margin of error among registered voters in Michigan, and 3.6 points among registered voters in Ohio.

